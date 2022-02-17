Top 3 things to know about BGMI x Jujutsu Kaisen game mode

The February update introduced the new Jujutsu Kaisen mode in BGMI. The mode celebrates the game's collaboration with the famous Japanese manga series. This is the game's third collaboration in quick succession after Mirror World (Arcane) and Spider-Man.

Since the mode has several new features, being informed about them will help players win more matches.

What are the important things that BGMI players should know about the new Jujutsu Kaisen game mode?

1) Tenure

The new Jujutsu Kaisen mode has arrived in Battlegrounds Mobile India after the conclusion of the Spider-Man mode in the game. The new mode was long anticipated by anime lovers who eagerly awaited the incorporation of characters in the game.

The mode appeared in the game on February 15 with the latest 18.5 update and is scheduled to continue until the next major 1.9 update is released in March.

2) Treaure boxes and skull grenades

There are several locations across the maps of Erangel and Livik where treasure boxes can be found. Players can head over to these cities, and a buzzing sound will indicate the presence of the treasure boxes in the area. Opening these treasure boxes will help players get great loot, as well as complete missions present in the Cycle tab. Every squadmate can open the box to get some loot from it.

On the other hand, skull grenades can be picked up like any other utility item in BGMI. However, when these grenades are thrown into open spaces, a boss named 'Cursed Corpse' will appear. Although they don't look harmful, they can inflict great damage. Upon defeating the boss, Level 3 loot can be obtained.

3) Presence of the recall feature

Although the Spider-Man mode has bid adieu to the game, the only feature that has stayed in the game and can be found in the new mode is the recall feature.

This feature helps players play more aggressively. Even after dying, they can be brought back into that particular match after a surviving teammate initiates the recall procedure by heading over to the recall tower.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish