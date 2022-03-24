Top 3 ways to level up quickly in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Having been released in July 2021, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been quite successful in replicating PUBG Mobile's fame. The Indian PUBG Mobile version only features a few differences from the global variant, like finishes and kills, while other in-game content is the same.

BGMI has been brilliantly synchronized with the global server as Indian fans get almost every new addition from the other PUBG Mobile variants. The recent patch update for version 1.9 was rolled out for both BGMI and the global variant, which brought a plethora of new in-game features.

Despite various new introductions in terms of content, some in-game features have been intact for a while. One such in-game feature is ID levels, also known as Progress missions, which give players various rewards in terms of BP, cards, coupons, and more.

How to level up quickly in BGMI

3) Gamers should play regularly

One should play the game regularly (Image via Krafton)

Gamers need EXP (experience) points to level up in Battlegrounds Mobile India, which they can acquire by playing more and more matches. Therefore, it makes sense for users to keep playing the game regularly to maintain the regular flow of the EXP points.

Playing regularly also allows users to enhance their in-game skill-set alongside the competitive ranks. Consequently, they can also unlock the seasonal ranked rewards available at different tiers. Additionally, better gameplay strategies and match results grant more EXP points.

2) Players should prefer TDM and arcade games when not ranking up

Some users, especially beginners, don't focus on ranking up in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Thus, they can avoid participating in Battle Royale (BR) matches and increase the frequency of matches with Team Deathmatch (TDM) and arcade mode games.

Since multiplayer and arcade modes do not have a longer duration, one can play two or more games within an equivalent time of a BR match. TDM also features more action than an average BR game, making it more engaging.

TDM also lets users showcase more skills within a short span, allowing them to acquire more EXP compared to BR mode within an equal duration.

1) Use the EXP cards in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Users can activate EXP cards in the game to gain extra experience points (Image via Krafton)

Another way to level up quickly in Battlegrounds Mobile India is to acquire more EXP than granted on an average basis. In BGMI, players get a 2x EXP Card that they can activate for a specific duration, and therefore, players can maximize the amount during the activation period.

Apart from the EXP cards, players also get extra experience points via daily missions and event tasks. Completing the tasks and missions will also allow users to earn additional rewards or collectibles in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

