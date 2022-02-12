Top 5 BGMI esports player transfers after BGIS 2021

The rise in the popularity of BGMI has resulted in the esports scenario thriving. The success of BGIS 2021 is also proof of the growing stature of the game in the country. With such a massive following, player transfers were looked at closely as fans took to social media to express their reactions.

Within a month of the tournament's conclusion, many teams shuffled their rosters to help achieve their aims of getting their hands on trophies. While some transfers didn't raise eyebrows, others made headlines.

Which are the top BGMI esports player transfers after BGIS that made headlines?

1) Snax left Velocity Gaming to join Team XO

Raj "Snax" Varma and his former teammates from Team IND joined Velocity Gaming before the BGIS 2021. However, a third-round exit from the tournament resulted in him leaving the team.

After staying as a free agent after a month, the "DP King" signed for Team XO.

2) Gill moved from Team X Spark to GodLike Esports

Arshpreet "Gill" Singh is one of the best all-rounders the game has ever produced. His transfer from Team X Spark to GodLike Esports became the talk of the town, as he reportedly left his former team due to salary issues.

It will be worth watching how Gill performs with his new team, now that he is one of the highest-earning players in the community.

3) Ultron released from Team X Spark

Hemanth "Ultron" Sethi made the news as he was roped in by Team X Spark before the BGIS 2021. However, after a lowly twelfth-place finish in the Grand Finals, he was released by the team in January.

Ultron is still a free agent and currently gives tryouts in different Tier 1 rosters.

4) Viru joined GodLike Esports from Team X Spark

Viren "Viru" Mahipalsingh's addition to GodLike Esports sparked the biggest controversy in the BGMI gaming community as the notorious jersey-throwing incident left fans divided.

Since GodL already has five players on its roster (including Gill), it is to be seen how many matches Viru gets to play.

5) Akshat to Team Soul

Akshat "Akshat" Goel was drafted to Team Soul from Chemin Esports after the two parties agreed on an internal deal.

Since then, Akshat has shown his attacking prowess in several unofficial tournaments, helping his team win silverware along the way.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer