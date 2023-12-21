Top 5 common mistakes made by BGMI players (December 2023)

With numerous players competing in BGMI, it is natural for many to make frequent mistakes that prevent them from winning and moving up in the game. Focusing on survival and making better decisions will help all BGMI players, beginners and experts alike, to enjoy a better gameplay experience in this battle royale game's constantly shifting environment.

This article examines the top five most common BGMI errors and provides suggestions for avoiding them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Common blunders to avoid in BGMI (December 2023)

5) Poor positioning and lack of map awareness

Starting the list with the fifth most common mistake players make in the game which is failing to pay attention to their position and overall map awareness in BGMI. It's easy to lose track of the play zone in the heat of combat, leading to unanticipated conflicts at the edge of the ever-encroaching blue zone.

Players frequently fail to consider the terrain and potential cover, leaving themselves vulnerable. It's a good idea to check the map regularly, plan your actions ahead of time, and anticipate the next safe zone. This can help avoid ambushes and increase your chances of survival.

4) Reckless looting and overlooking essentials

The next on the list is reckless looting and not finding a balance between attacking opponents and acquiring items. Looting is an important component of the game; however, many players are overly greedy or negligent during looting. Some people spend too much time looting, ignoring the growing danger around them.

Others may emphasize finding high-tier weaponry, bypassing necessities such as first aid supplies, energy drinks, and ammunition. It is critical to strike a balance between looting effectively and remaining watchful in this battle royale game. Prioritize survival items and spend additional time looting only when it's safe to do so.

3) Ineffective team communication

Third on the list is miscommunication between the teammates. BGMI is a team-based game, and effective communication is essential for success. However, many players continue to struggle with the right communication with their teammates. Some avoid using voice chat or text communication at all, which results in missed possibilities for coordination.

On the other hand, too much noise or confusing callouts might confuse your team. Finding the correct balance, employing brief and relevant communication systems, and adapting to your colleagues' playing styles are all essential for a well-coordinated team effort in this battle royale game.

2) Ignoring sound cues and failing to listen

Sound is an important aspect of BGMI, yet many players overlook its significance, which puts it second on the list. Failure to listen for footsteps, car sounds, or gunfire can be fatal. Players are frequently ambushed because they fail to notice the minor hints supplied by the game's audio.

Purchasing a good pair of headphones and actively using sound to acquire information can provide you with a considerable advantage in this battle royale game. Understanding the various sounds connected with certain events in the game can also assist in forecasting enemy movements and making informed decisions.

1) Overlooking strategic vehicle usage in BGMI

Finally, the first on the list is not using vehicles strategically. Vehicles can be a two-edged sword in this battle royale game. Some players make the mistake of leaning too heavily on vehicles, calling unwanted attention to themselves and making them easy targets.

Others, on the other hand, avoid using vehicles entirely, thereby missing out on strategic positions and efficient rotations. Understanding when to utilize a vehicle and when to walk is critical. It's also important to be aware of the noise made by automobiles and to use them tactically to relocate or escape the closing play zone.

In summary, strategic thought, effective communication, and ongoing situational awareness are all necessary for mastering BGMI. By avoiding these blunders, players can greatly improve their odds of winning and have a more pleasurable gaming experience. Remember that every game is an opportunity to learn, so weigh your alternatives wisely and adjust your approach as needed.