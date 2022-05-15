Top 5 features to try in the BGMI 2.0 update

Krafton recently released the much-awaited 2.0 update for BGMI. Battlegrounds Mobile India is the regional version of the popular Battle Royale game called PUBG Mobile. BGMI, like PUBG, offers an astonishing survival gaming experience facilitated by unique weapons, vehicles, and much more.

Developers release various updates with new content like new modes, events, and other in-game items. This article will discuss the top five best features players should try in the BGMI 2.0 update.

Here are the best features in the BGMI 2.0 update

5) Footstep sound improvement

With the new update, players will be able to listen to the enemy's footsteps much more clearly. The sound quality will be better with regard to friendly and enemy footsteps. This feature will help players gauge the exact position of any enemy hiding or using TPP (third-person peeking) and can eliminate them easily.

4) Emergency pickup

Another exciting feature that has been added to the BGMI 2.0 update is the emergency pickup. Emergency pickup items will be exclusively available on Erangel and Miramar maps.

With the help of this item, players will be able to call in the airplane and parachute to their desired location. This feature will be useful to get airdrop weapons and to quickly travel from one position on the map to another.

3) Shotgun improvements

The new update features lots of improvements made to various shotguns in BGMI. The damage probability of shotgun fire has been buffed to help quickly knock out or finish an opponent. The magazine capacity of S12K has been increased to 10 bullets per round. Moreover, even the fire rate for the S1897 shotgun has been increased.

All these upgrades will help players derive a much more balanced experience from the game.

2) Football game in Cheer Park

The Cheer Park will now also include an interesting football minigame. Players can enjoy the game with their friends and teammates in Cheer Park. The ball can be pushed into the goal by running into it in the direction of the goal. However, if the ball leaves the playing ground, it will respawn on the halfway line.

1) Official Livik map

The Livik map features a new ATV vehicle and new XT upgrade weapon crates. The XT weapon crates can be used to upgrade normal weapons to XT weapons with improved attributes like better fire rate and less recoil.

A new football zone has been added to the map where players can receive shop tokens by scoring goals. Players can also use herbs to get energy drink-like boost effects. This will help them increase their HP in the game. And lastly, the developers have added ziplines to this map that are visible on the mini-map.

This update has clearly got a lot of things right, and as things right now, the game seems to be doing very well.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh