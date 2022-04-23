5 rarest upgradable BGMI skins like The Fools M416 in 2022

BGMI is one of the top-rated titles in the online battle royale gaming industry. The title has some of the most amazing features for a survival royale game.

Players can explore magnificent weapons and use different weapons and vehicles to get the ultimate gaming experience. Upgradable weapons are one of the best elements of the title.

These weapon skins can be upgraded to a higher level with the help of paint and materials. It helps players unlock extra features like a special finish feed visible to other players on the server and more.

The Fools M416 is considered one of the rarest weapon skins in the game. This article discusses five of the rarest upgradable skins like The Fools M416 in BGMI.

Note: This article is based on the views of its writer.

Rarest upgradable BGMI skins like The Fools M416

5) AKM Glacier

The AKM Glacier is a rare weapon skin for the AKM rifle. The skin has the same look as the M416 Glacier. However, it has a different loot crate but lacks the On Hit effect.

The skin does come with seven upgrade levels with advanced form, finish effect, and feed message. In previous updates, the skin has only made its appearance a few times in the game. Players can get paint and materials to upgrade the skin with the help of UC.

4) Terror Fang Kar98k

The Terror Fang Kar98K is one of the rarest sniper rifle skins in BGMI. The skin was available at the Krafton and Godzilla collaboration event.

The skin has an excellent loot crate where players can see a Godzilla standing on the crate of the enemy player. The players very much loved the finish feed of the skin. Players can expect to see the skin once again in events or spins.

3) PMGC Prestige Scar-L

The Prestige Scar-L skin was exclusively available in the PMGC event in the game. Krafton introduced the Scar-L skin in the PMGC crate, offering mythic outfits and vehicle skins.

The skin doesn't have any special finish feed or finish feed. It comes with an eye-catching hit effect. When the players shoot their rivals, colorful bursts can be seen on the enemy's body, which looks cool.

2) Desert Fossil AKM

Desert Fossil AKM is one of the rarest skins of AKM like The Fools M416. The most attractive feature of the upgradable AKM skin is its iron sight. The iron sight had a great touch and helped players improve their aim.

The skin comes with seven different levels with incredible perks. Players can upgrade the skin with the help of paints and materials and unlock the finish feed, finish effect, and special loot crate.

1) M416 Glacier

The M416 Glacier is one of the most sought-after weapon skins in the BGMI community. It has seven upgrade levels: the finish effect, finish feed, advanced form, and customized loot crate. The gun skin is widely known for its rare On-Hit effect.

With the On-Hit effect, players can watch blue ice-like animation while hitting their opponents with bullets. Currently, the skin is not available in the title. The skin was previously available in classic crates and is expected to return soon to the game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar