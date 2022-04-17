How to get silver in BGMI

BGMI has become one of the most common names in the battle royale gaming industry. The game has helped to improve the competitive scenario of the country with high prize pool tournaments and other events.

Players can get lots of free items with the help of in-game currencies like UC, silver fragments, and AG. Silver is one of the oldest currencies available to players in the title.

Players can use silver to redeem various items in Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, it is not easy for gamers to collect lots of silver as it is only available in limited ways. This article discusses some easy methods to get silver in BGMI.

3 best ways to get silver in BGMI

1) From crates

Silver from crate coupons (Image via Krafton)

The best way to get lots of silver fragments for free in BGMI is from the crate opening. Players can get up to 50 silver fragments from various crates in the crates section of the game.

Players can open premium, classic, and supply crates for free, as these crates do not require any UC. These crates are refreshed by developers with new updates and new items being added to them.

2) By dismantling duplicate items

Silver from dismantling items (Image via Krafton)

The second method to get silver in BGMI is by dismantling duplicate items in inventory. In BGMI, if a player has two duplicate items, they can dismantle them from the inventory>dismantle to get free silver in their account. Players can get a higher amount of silver by dismantling duplicate legendary and mythic items.

3) From Season Tokens

Silver from season tokens (Image via Krafton)

The third method is to get your hands on free silver in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Season tokens are rewarded to players upon reaching a certain tier, like Diamond or Ace in the title.

Players can use these tokens to redeem lots of in-game items like silver fragments, AG currency, and previous season outfits and parachutes. In the season section, players can redeem two silver fragments from a single season token.

2 best uses of silver in BGMI

1) To purchase outfits

Purchase outfits with silver (Image via Krafton)

The best use of silver fragments in Battlegrounds Mobile India is to purchase outfits from the redeem section. There are more than 50 different epic and legendary outfits available for players to redeem with silver fragments.

Players can get these outfits for 7 days, 30 days, or permanently. Along with the outfits, players can also get lots of skins of weapons like Scar-L, S686, and other guns.

2) To purchase crate coupons

Redeem scraps with silver (Image via Krafton)

The second use where silver fragments are handy is to purchase crate coupons. Players can redeem up to five classic and five premium crate coupons with the help of silver.

With the new update, players can now purchase five classic crate scrap coupons for 50 silver fragments and five premium crate scrap coupons for 100 silver fragments. Players can combine these scraps to create lots of classic and premium coupons to get new weapon skins, outfits, and other items.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan