BGMI UC offer to get Lamborghini skin and other items for cheap

BGMI is a well-known title in the battle royale world for its astonishing dynamics, apart from offering various graphics and FPS options for better compatibility on more devices. Players can enjoy different classic and arcade modes with their friends and teammates.

Krafton has collaborated with Lamborghini and released various models of the brand's cars. The skins look breathtaking and are available for a wide range of vehicles with the help of UC.

BGMI UC offers to get Lamborghini skin and other items

Codashop has released the following offers for BGMI gamers purchasing UC from their website:

Pay for 60 UC, receive 60 UC + 3 Bonus UC

Pay for 300 UC, receive 300 UC + 40 Bonus UC

Pay for 600 UC, receive 600 UC + 90 Bonus UC

Pay for 1500 UC, receive 1500 UC + 375 Bonus UC

Pay for 3000 UC, receive 3000 UC + 1000 Bonus UC

Pay for 6000 UC, receive 6000 UC + 2400 Bonus UC

The offer will last until 28 March, so players looking to unlock the Lamborghini vehicle skin can visit the website to get an extra amount of UC. It will help them get an extra amount of UC as the Speed Drift event requires lots of UC.

Users can use various payment platforms, including PayTM, UPI, Mobikwik, NET Banking, Freecharge, Simpl, Lazypay, and Visa cards.

The procedure to purchase UC is as follows:

Open the Codashop website on your browser. Enter the BGMI user ID and choose the UC pack. Select the payment method and add the email address for the invoice and other details. Click on Buy Now for a successful UC transaction. Users can check their accounts to see where they have received UC.

Players can head to the Speed Drift event to use UC to unlock the vehicle skins. There are two skins for Coupe RB, two for Dacia, and two for closed-top UAZ.

Those who unlock all six skins will get an extra cool-looking Lamborghini car skin in their accounts. These skins also have their unique finish feed, visible when users crush an enemy with the vehicle.

