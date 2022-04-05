5 most expensive BGMI emotes ever released

BGMI is one of the most played and beloved titles across the country. The game offers various dynamics that make it stand out from its competitors.

Players get 4K quality graphics and a world-class armory. In-game elements like upgradable weapon skins, vehicle skins, and emotes make the game even more fun.

Emotes are a significant way of enjoying BGMI with friends and teammates. Players can get them from the Royale Pass, events, and with the help of UC.

BGMI's most expensive emotes ever

1) The Fool

The Fool is one of the most desired emotes in BGMI available with The Fool's Set. Users can get their hands on it by opening the Fool's Day Crate available in the crates section.

Upon using the emote, the in-game character acts like choking itself and then standing up. Gamers must spend between 25,000 to 50,000 UC to get their hands on the emote and the set.

2) Andy's Puppetmaster

The second emote that requires lots of UC is Andy's Puppetmaster. It is exclusively available with Andy's mythic dress called Puppetmaster Andy.

Players can open the workshop supply crate to get this emote. The crate has a 0.2% odd of dropping the mythic emote and dress, which requires lots of UC, making it one of the most expensive Battlegrounds Mobile India emotes.

3) Forest Elf

The Forest Elf Set's emote also comes on the list of expensive emotes. It is available with the Forest Elf Set, which is currently not available in the title.

However, many users were seen spending over 1,00,000 UC to unlock the set from the classic crates section. It is also one of the most awaited emotes in the shooter.

4) Mecha Reaper

Mecha Reaper is one of the most futuristic emotes in the game. It has eye-catching animations that are visible to others. It is also one of the rarest emotes in BGMI and is available with the Mecha Reaper Set.

The emote also has a special animation display which looks very cool.

5) Warrior

The Warrior emote is expected to return soon (Image via Krafton)

Warrior is also a fan-favorite emote in Battlegrounds Mobile India. It was available in the Season 9 Royale Pass as an RP reward for players purchasing the Elite Pass or Elite Plus Royale Pass.

Upon using the emote, the character imitates a flying warrior with an animated sword in its hand. It is expected to return to the RP Adventure event in the upcoming updates.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer