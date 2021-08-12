Top 5 locations with the best loot in BGMI

Choosing the perfect spot to land in Battlegrounds Mobile India can sometimes be tricky. But half the battle is won when a player is equipped with appropriate gear right at the start of the match.

Most players know the map of Erangel like the back of their hands. Here are some spots on the map that have good loot.

Land in these five best locations in BGMI for good loot

1) Sosnovka Military Base

Sosnovka Military Base has military grade loot (Image via BGMI)

Unarguably, the military base is popular for its level 3 gear and cool weapons. Pro squads often land here to get the best loot. A lot of action happens here along with some early deaths.

However, the location of the base is inconvenient. If it's not in the flight's path, players have to reach the base by swimming or crossing one of the two bridges.

2) Mylta Power

Mylta Power sometimes has high-level loot. (Image via BGMI)

Mylta Power is located almost at the edge of the map and is often overshadowed by other popular locations in Erangel. Interestingly, Mylta Power sometimes has good loot. The quantity is enough for a single player. Squads can loot the nearby area of Mylta as well.

3) Prison

Prison and adjoining areas have sufficient loot. (Image via BGMI)

The prison area is another preferred drop location for passive players. This area is seldom in the flight's path and very few players drift their parachutes here. Players can go about finding loot in peace while encountering little action.

Additionally, players who either work solo or as part of a team can be fully equipped by looting the nearby areas of Shelter and Mansion.

4) Georgopol

Georgopol crates have good loot for squads. (Image via BGMI)

Georgopol crates resemble the crates in Novorepnoye. Players can land on top of the crates for gear. This spot is famous for high-level loot, and the quantity of armaments is enough for a whole squad. However, players should expect a tussle for weapons.

5) Ferry Pier

Ferry Pier, Primorsk and Quarry are locations for peaceful looting. (Image via BGMI)

Ferry Pier, Quarry and Primorsk are bunched together toward the bottom edge of the map. These points are often ignored by players, and this makes them perfect for newbies and passive players.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinions of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

