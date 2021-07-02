Battlegrounds Mobile India: Best landing spots on Sanhok in BGMI

Players are avidly waiting for the official launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India in the country. The sigh of relief came in September 2020 when officials announced a local version of PUBG Mobile.

The previous version was banned by the Government of India regarding privacy issues.

The local version will inherit the same features and maps as those available in the previous version of the game. Sanhok is the smallest map of the game and offers a great battle royale experience to players.

This article discusses the best landing spots on the Sanhok map in the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.

Best landing spots in Sanhok on Battlegrounds Mobile India:

#1 Bootcamp:

Bootcamp in Battlegrounds Mobile India

The first place on the list of best landing spots on Sanhok is Bootcamp. The area is one of the most crowded spots on the map in the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.

Players can expect up to 7-8 squads to land here to get their hands on high-quality loot. The place is most suitable for players who play in an aggressive style as they can gather lots of kills and boost their K/D ratio.

#2 Paradise Resort:

Paradise Resort in Battlegrounds Mobile India

The second location on the list is Paradise Resort. There are three main buildings where players fulfill their loot requirements. It is easy to equip weapons like assault rifles and SMGs in Paradise Resort as the loot percentage is very high.

Players can get to the roofs of the building to get a better view of the area meaning they can spot enemy players quickly and eliminate them.

Related reading: How to get free weapon skins in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

#3 Pai Nan:

Pai Nan in Battlegrounds Mobile India

The last location on the list of landing spots on the Sanhok map is Pai Nan. The area is divided by a river and has compounds on both sides of it. Two small bridges connect the area.

Players can get good loot like M416 and AKM as well as utilities like healing items and grenades. There are lots of windows in the compounds, which help players to keep track of enemy movements.

With Sanhok itself brimming with opportunity and fun, Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to grace the gaming industry with aplomb.

Related reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India: Best landing spots on Miramar in BGMI

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul