Battlegrounds Mobile India: Best landing spots on Miramar in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India is about to get an official launch in the country. Currently, players can enjoy early access to the game, which is available for free on the Google Play Store.

The maps are also the same as that of the previous version (PUBG Mobile). Miramar is considered one of the toughest maps in the game. With rugged terrain and mountains, Miramar is one of the best maps to explore in BGMI. This article discusses the best landing spots on Miramar in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India:

#1 Pecado:

Pecado in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Pecado is one of the best landing spots on the Miramar map in Battlegrounds Mobile India. The location has lots of locations where players can get high-quality loot like weapons, scopes, and other utilities.

There is a main boxing arena, a casino, two red buildings, and one blue building in Pecado. Players can also get their hands on the vehicles parked on nearby roads.

#2 San Martin:

San Martin in Battlegrounds Mobile India

The second location on the list where the players would love to land in San Martin. It is one of the biggest towns on the map and offers intense battle royale action.

There are various mid to large-sized compounds where players can secure their loot. Players can also get lots of kills in this area. The location also houses vehicles like Mirado, Bus, and Pickup trucks.

Related reading: How to get free weapon skins in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

#3 Hacienda Del Patron:

Hacienda Del Patron in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Hacienda Del Patron is one of the top-rated hot drops on the Miramar map in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players can get their desired loot in Hacienda very quickly due to its small size.

However, its small size also increases the risk of getting knocked and finished by enemy players. The location also houses the one and only Golden Mirado in its garage.

#4 Los Leones:

Los Leones in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Reddit)

The last location on the list of the best landing spots on the Miramar map is Los Leones. It is the largest city on the map and houses various-sized compounds.

There are lots of high-towered cranes which help players spot opponents from afar. It is one of the best locations for rank-pushing players to reach higher leagues like Ace or Conqueror.

Related reading: How to increase the K/D ratio in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Edited by Nikhil Vinod