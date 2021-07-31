Top 5 things to avoid while pushing rank in BGMI

Pushing rank in Battlegrounds Mobile India is very common for many individuals. The hope of making it to the top of the leaderboard is a dream for players, and they tend to sweat it out in the battleground to climb up the leaderboard.

Very few players can enter the leaderboard successfully, whereas others just fall short by making some elementary mistakes. However, they can easily overcome these errors while pushing rank in BGMI.

Avoid these mistakes while pushing rank in BGMI

Players just need to remember the following tips to avoid some unnecessary mistakes while pushing rank in BGMI.

1) Avoid playing with randoms

Play with friends while pushing rank (Image via Krafton)

Always try to gather a squad while pushing rank in BGMI. Playing with friends will be very beneficial as the players can communicate in-game quite efficiently.

Besides that, playing consistently with a squad will increase the team's synerge, which increases the chance of winning any game.

2) Choose favorite map

There are three maps in BGMI in which players can push their rank, i.e., Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok.

Every arena has its uniqueness. Gamers need to find the map in which they are most comfortable and avoid playing in other arenas.

3) Avoid early fights

Being a battle royale game, BGMI is all about survival till the end. Players need to concentrate on surviving rather than kills in the early stages of matches.

They must try to drop into a safe location, finish looting as soon as possible, try to get a safe place inside the zone, and initiate fights.

4) Avoid unnecessary fights

Users should always know their surroundings before initiating any fights against enemy teams. They must now the position of all players of the enemy team and try to catch them off-guard.

However, while fighting against a team, they have to always take care of third-party intervention.

5) Avoid late rotation

Gamers have need to always try to respect the zone in the first place. They usually find themselves in a troublesome situation due to late zone rotations.

Following these suggestions will help users rank up quickly and find their place on the leaderboard.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

