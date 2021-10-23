Top 5 things BGMI fans need to know about PUBG: New State

Krafton is ready to introduce PUBG: New State on November 11. The game will be based on the core elements of PUBG Mobile with the inclusion of more realism and cutting-edge graphics. The game has already crossed 50 million pre-registrations worldwide, including in India.

While waiting for the new game, players are eager to know the difference between PUBG: New State and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and curious to learn the difference.

5 major differences between PUBG: New State and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Belonging to the battle royale genre, both PUBG: New State and BGMI center around the idea of eliminating all the opponents and surviving till the end. However, there are still some major differences that BGMI players will experience in the upcoming PUBG: New State.

5) Regional availability

After PUBG Mobile's ban in India, Krafton introduced an India-specific version of the game, Battlegrounds MobilIndia (BGMI). The game is only accessible in India.

Players can access around the world (Image via Krafton)

Whereas the upcoming PUBG: New State will be available globally, and players will be able to access the game freely.

4) Graphics difference

BGMI has always been known for its high graphics quality and realistic gameplay. Krafton has tried to give the best possible experience to the players.

PUBG: New State Graphics(Image via Krafton)

However, with the introduction of PUBG: New State, the developers are ready to give a new taste of more realism and cutting-edge graphics.

3) New maps

BGMI has six different battle royale maps in the game:

Erangel

Miramar

Sanhok

Vikendi

Livik

Karakin

Aside from that, there are also some 4v4 TDM Map Stations. Players can practice or warm themselves up before going into the match.

PUBG: New State maps (Image via Krafton)

The upcoming PUBG: New State will have a total of four maps at the time of launch. There are two 8x8 battle royale maps, Troi and Erangel: New State, one 4v4 TDM Map Station, and one Training Ground.

2) Difference in gameplay

There are some differences in the gameplay between BGMI and PUBG: New State. As per the developers, the upcoming title is set for the future and will feature futuristic weapons and vehicles. So players can expect some exciting changes in the gameplay as well.

1) Anti-Cheat system

BGMI players have been complaining for months regarding the increasing number of hackers in the game. Fans have been vocal about how Krafton has failed to deal with the hackers in BGMI.

However, the developers have taken a strong stance against cheating in the upcoming PUBG: New State. Krafton has revealed that it will use "Anti-Tamper Technology" in order to tackle the cheaters.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

