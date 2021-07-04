Top 5 tips to win close combats in BGMI (Battleground Mobile India)

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) is a battle royale game that requires its players to master gunfights to take home the winner-winner chicken dinner. According to the pros of the game, winning close combat is a different game altogether. Apart from having good control over the game mechanics, it is important to be tactically alert to take down enemies.

Fighting in close combat in BGMI is very different from fighting at mid to long distances. At medium range, players are often able to back down from a fight if they get critically wounded. Unfortunately, there is no luxury in retreating in a close-quarter engagement, making it a dead-or-live consequence.

Ways to win every close-range fight in BGMI

1) Weapon choice

Vector can be a deadly weapon for CQC

For close combat, it is advisable to use a weapon with extremely high damage per second. The Groza assault rifle is the strongest fully automatic weapon at close range.

However, in BGMI it can be hard to get hands-on a Groza since it is exclusive to air-drop only. Therefore the second viable option is the submachine vector with an extended mag that can fire up to 33 bullets in one magazine and can be used in both short to mid-range sprays.

Even a shotgun can be a valuable addition to the arsenal. The S12K is the most preferred shotgun in BGMI as it delivers a faster reload speed and up to eight rounds in a magazine, making it less critical to miss a shot than other shotguns. If players find shotguns difficult to handle, then a Vector or Uzi is probably the optimal choice for close encounters.

2) Clearing angles in TPP

Do not rush a compound blindly

Clearing angles from a third-person perspective is all about looking around walls before entering the compound and without exposing themselves to the enemy. It is therefore recommended to exploit the third-person camera.

To push a tall building of Miramar or Erangle in BGMI, players have to be extremely wary of the fact that they become an easy target in case a blind rush is made without clearing angles or knowing sound cues.

3) The fake grenade push

Use your utilities in a fight

This strategy is very commonly used in BGMI to get the better of the enemy in a close-range fight. When the enemy gives away his sound cues, what players have to do is throw a smoke grenade right inside the door, while immediately rushing the room, catching the player off guard.

The enemy will try to dodge the smoke, expecting it to be a stun, molotov cocktail, or a frag grenade.

4) Silent movement

Surprise your enemies by making an unexpected play

It is possible to move without making any noise at all. This is by far the most used and effective strategy for acing close-range engagements in BGMI. Players should walk while crouching, moving only tiny bits of distance at a time. It can take a lot of time to sneak in, but it allows players to adjust the position without making any noise at all.

5) Four necessary drills

Practice in training ground before playing ranked mode

The reaction time and crosshair position of the player plays an important role to win a 1v1 fight in BGMI. Therefore, to improve these critical aspects of the game, gamers should ideally practice the four most helpful drills - drop shot, jiggle, jump shot, crouch shot.

Before using this in a ranked mode, players are recommended to hit the training floor and practice their aim at the moving targets.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

