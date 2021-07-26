BGMI: Top 5 tips to win Mission Ignition matches 

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the best games under the battle royale category on the Google Play Store. The game can be downloaded for free on Android and will soon be available on iOS devices.

In the 1.5 update of BGMI, developers introduced an interesting new mode called Mission Ignition. It offers a futuristic look at the game along with its in-game elements. This article discussed five easy ways to win Mission Ignition matches in BGMI.

How to win Mission Ignition mode in BGMI

1) Play with the regular squad

Play in regular squad (Image via Krafton)

To win matches in Mission Ignition mode, it is important to play with your regular squad. Players have good coordination when they play together for long periods of time. It will make it easier for them to wipe out the enemy squad. Hence, avoid playing with random teammates to increase your chances of winning more Mission Ignition matches.

2) Stay alert from the enemy campers

Enter buildings carefully (Image via Krafton)

The new mode has many places to explore like bus stations, revamped cities and more. However, these locations also house many players who camp inside them and kill players roaming in the open. To avoid this, players need to stay alert and use vehicles like Dacia and Tesla (from Gigafactory) to travel across the map.

3) Select weapon combinations carefully

Use good weapon combinations (Image via Krafton)

Another step to win more matches in Mission Ignition is to improve weapon selection. Players must use more automatic weapons like assault rifles and SMGs to counter enemy attacks at close range. The best weapon combinations for Mission Ignition are as follows:

M416+AKM

M416+DP28

M416+M24

UZi+ M249

4) Focus on strategic game style

Rush enemy squads wisely (Image via Krafton)

Players who want to achieve victory in Mission Ignition need to have a strategic game style. They shouldn't rush into enemy players carelessly. It will only increase their chances of getting eliminated early. Players should use various tactics like throwing grenades or using vehicles, etc.

5) Use good headphones

Improve sound sense with good quality headphones (Image via Krafton)

Players need to use a good audio device in BGMI for better gameplay. With good sound sense, players can pinpoint an enemy's position without having to leave their cover. Hence, players are recommended to use good quality, noise-canceling headphones to improve their sense of hearing and get more wins in Mission Ignition mode.

Disclaimer: This article expresses the author's personal views.

Also read: How to purchase Royale Pass in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Edited by Allan Mathew