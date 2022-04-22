What is Jonathan's BGMI ID? Stats, rank, and more details

BGMI is one of the most popular battler royale titles in the country that enjoys an active professional scene. Since its release in mid-2021, the game has attracted lots of players with its uniqueness. Krafton has also built up an exciting competitive circuit inside the region to make the game more fun-filled.

Jonathan Amaral is one of the best professional Battlegrounds Mobile India athletes, and he is currently playing for Godlike Esports. The pro has represented the country in several global events, including the PMGC 2021, and made Indian fans proud with his blistering performances on the international stage.

Jonathan's calm nature under pressure, composed gameplay in clutch moments, and unnatural reflexes make him one of the best. Fans always love watching his magic gameplay.

Apart from playing the game professionally, Jonathan is also a streamer and content creator. He has a YouTube channel with 4.12 million subscribers and a Loco channel with 828K followers. He usually plays classic matches on his streams for fun and utilizes that opportunity to communicate with his fans.

Jonathan's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, rank, and more

He is a role model for Battlegrounds Mobile India fans in the country, who dream of being as good as their idol. Hence, they always keep track of the statistics of their favorite players.

Here are some statistics for Jonathan in Cycle 2 Season 5 (C2S5).

Jonathan's in-game ID (Image via BGMI)

BGMI ID

Jonathan goes by the name GodLJONATHAN88 with an ID number 5112616229. His Player ID level is 78, and his Evo level is 58. His total achievement points are 5050, and he has played 7609 Classic matches.

Jonathan's Player ID level and more (Image via BGMI)

Current season rank

It is pretty tough for an esports athlete to play and enjoy the game casually as they need to focus on their grind with their respective teams in custom games. Jonathan also has to do the same, so he only gets the chance to play Classic matches in his free time and while streaming on YouTube and Loco.

Jonathan's current season rank (Image via BGMI)

Jonathan's tier rank in the classic squad mode is Ace Master this season, while he is in Diamond V in both classic solo and duo mode as he hardly plays these two modes.

F/D ratio and stats

Jonathan has played 76 matches in the classic squad mode this season. He has won 16 games, with a top ten finish in 55 games. Jonathan has 601 finishes with an F/D Ratio of hooping 7.91.

Jonathan's stats in April 2022 (Image via BGMI)

Here are some of Jonathan's other stats from this season:

Win Ratio: 21.1%

21.1% Top 10 Rate: 72.4%

72.4% Accuracy: 17.3%

17.3% Headshots Percentage: 16.8%

16.8% Headshots: 101

101 AVG Damage: 1668.4

1668.4 Total Damage: 126794.7

126794.7 Most Finishes: 21

21 Highest Damage: 4084

4084 AVG Heals: 347.5

347.5 AVG Survival: 18.2m

18.2m AVG Traveled: 7.93KM

Fans can also connect with him by following his Instagram and Twitter handles for more information.

