When and how to download BGMI January update for Android and iOS

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) has filled the spot left after the PUBG Mobile ban. Since its launch last July, it has become one of India's most successful Battle Royale games. Synchronization with PUBG Mobile's global version through consistent updates is another reason behind the fame BGMI got.

The previous patch update was for BGMI's 1.7 version, which the devs rolled out in mid-November. The roll-out of the patch happened a few days after the PUBG Mobile 1.7 update and synchronized the Indian version with its global counterpart. Players enjoyed PUBG Mobile's new features through the November update.

On January 12, 2021, the PUBG Mobile 1.8 update was rolled out for the global version, while Battlegrounds Mobile India runs on the 1.7 version. The following section will explore the release date and the process of downloading the January update for Android and iOS.

BGMI January update: Release date and installation process

PUBG Mobile 1.7 update was rolled out on November 16, 2021, while the Battlegrounds Mobile India users received it on November 19. Krafton has followed the same pattern as devs are likely to roll out the latest update today, i.e., on January 14.

The information has been revealed on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official website. Along with the release date, roll-out timings for Android and iOS were also announced, which are as follows:

Android (Google Play Store): 12:30 pm (IST) to 8:00 pm (IST) on January 14, 2021.

12:30 pm (IST) to 8:00 pm (IST) on January 14, 2021. iOS (Apple App Store): At 4:30 pm (IST) on January 14, 2021.

Players can expect a bit of technical delay during the launch of the 1.8 update.

How to download the January update for Android and iOS?

Select the desired download option (Image via Krafton)

Users can download the January update for Battlegrounds Mobile India from the official website. As per their device, gamers can tap on the download options (AOS or iOS) given on the site.

The site will redirect the users to the respective application stores, and they can easily update their games without much fuss. However, in case of the unavailability of the update button, players will have to wait.

What to expect from the latest update?

The previous patch updates for BGMI introduced almost all of the features from the global version. Hence, players can expect the developers to follow a similar pattern.

The update is expected to introduce features like unranked classic BR, Spider-Man-themed mode, new maps for Arena and BR, additional features in different modes and many more.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha