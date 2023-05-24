When will BGMI return? Krafton provides clarity about the comeback

Following a nine and half month break, BGMI is eyeing to make its stunning return to the Indian mobile gaming market soon. On May 19, 2023, the developer, Krafton Inc. heralded the unban news through a couple of social media posts on the official handles of Battlgerounds Mobile India. The announcement left the entire Indian gaming community in a frenzy.

While the social media posts only urged fans to turn on their notifications and wait for the game to return, a blog from (Krafton on their official website) highlighted the company's plans to resume their services in May 2023.

Krafton assures fans of relaunching BGMI in May 2023

As mentioned earlier, Krafton's assurance regarding resuming its BGMI services appeared in a blog post on May 19, 2023. Based on the blog, Krafton Inc. CEO Kim Chang-han aims to take the lead in building a stronger partnership and technological cooperation between India and Korea.

Snippet showing Krafton's blog on BGMI unban (Image via Krafton)

The blog also stated how the game accumulated over 100 million downloads within a year of its release during the covid hiatus in 2021. BGMI esports also became the first of its kind to be broadcasted live on television with over 24 million concurrent and 200 million total viewers.

Highlighting the importance of Indian gaming and esports, Son Hyeon-il, CEO of Krafton India, mentioned (translated from Korean):

“India is a strategically important country in the global market for Krafton, and we are doing our best to vitalize the Indian game ecosystem by investing and nurturing talent. We will continue to deliver game experience and enjoyment, and actively communicate and cooperate with the Indian government.”

Gamers can click here to read the entire assurance blog from Krafton.

Much to the excitement of mobile gamers across the country, on May 22, the game was made available for download from the Google Play Store with the old 2.1 version. With Krafton confirming BGMI unban in May, it remains to be seen when the game makes its comeback.

BGMI set to be unbanned for an initial trial period of three months

As aforementioned, Battlegrounds Mobile India is finally returning to the Indian market. However, the scheduled return of the crowd-favorite title is temporary as the MeitY of the Indian government will closely monitor it for three months.

The news of the government's scrutiny was announced through an important tweet from the GOI's Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on May 19.

Gamers across the country must be aware of multiple changes, including a reduction in blood and gore that will be introduced into the game after its relaunch. On the positive side, however, Battlegrounds Mobile India's unban will also give way to introducing many new features that will reinvigorate the gaming experience for millions of users.

