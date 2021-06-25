Where to find the Golden Mirado in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India players can revisit old memories by hopping into a shiny golden sedan called the Golden Mirado while playing in Miramar.

About a year ago, the spotlight was captured when a shiny new vehicle was introduced in the Miramar 2.0 update in PUBG Mobile. This vehicle, the Golden Mirado, has been a fan favorite ever since.

As battlegroundsmobile India confirms the PUBG Mobile’s Erangel map and Sanhok map. We might expect the maps like Miramar and Vikendi in Battlegrounds Mobile India😍😍😍

The gameplay and game mechanics of Battlegrounds Mobile India, albeit minor changes, are exactly similar to that of PUBG Mobile. From maps to game modes, PUBG Mobile players will feel right at home playing Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players can take a look at this article to find out more:

Location of the Golden Mirado in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Hacienda del Patron, location of Golden Mirado in Miramar (via BGMI)

The Golden Mirado is a fully convertible sedan that can be found in Hacienda del Patron, near San Martin on the Miramar map. Miramar is one of the battle royale maps that has to be downloaded separately by the players. Players can follow the steps given below on how to download Miramar in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Players will have to open Battlegrounds Mobile India and tap on the “Matchmaking Menu”. Players can find this option situated under the “Start” button. They will find Miramar as one of the options and players need to tap the “Download” button. Mobile gamers will then have to press the “OK” button to download the map successfully.

Note: Players can set Miramar as their default map while playing Battlegrounds Mobile India. They can do so by de-selecting the other maps chosen.

If players do not like aggressive gameplay, they can quickly hop into the shiny sedan and head over to places like Junkyard, Graveyard or La Bendita to loot in peace. Mobile gamers must be prepared to face people landing in Hacienda del Patron in search of the golden sedan.

Edited by Allan Mathew