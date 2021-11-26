Which BGMI map is the best choice for rank push, and why?

Hailing from the Battle Royale genre, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. Since its release in July, BGMI has amassed over 50 million downloads from the Google Play Store itself.

BGMI's concept of "The survival of the fittest" has probably been the main reason for its success and rise in the market of video games and Esports. With the arrival of every season, millions of players begin pushing their ranks.

While some of the players are active rank pushers reaching the Conqueror tier, others take their time and try to reach the Ace tier. The topmost tiers in the game are considered prestigious, and only a few amongst everyone enjoy that luxury by getting the exclusive tier title rewards.

Which is the best map for rank push in BGMI?

The ongoing C1S3 season has seen many players, streamers, and content creators pushing their ranks in the game. There are six maps in Battlegrounds Mobile India for players to rank push in, namely - Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, Livik, and Karakin.

Amongst the several maps available in the game, Miramar is the best map for a rank push in BGMI.

Why is Miramar the best map for pushing rank in BGMI?

1) Size

Miramar was the second map to be introduced in the game after Erangel. It is the biggest map in BGMI, with a 10x10 km dimension. However, nowadays, the newer version of the map Miramar 2.0 is available.

Since survival points matter the most while pushing ranks, Miramar is reportedly the best choice. The vastness of the map causes players to drop off at different locations, enabling rank pushers to reach the Top 10 or Top 5 more frequently by playing cautiously.

2) Distribution of loot

The map has several cities which act as hot drops, such as Los Leones, Pecado, San Martin, El Pozo, and Chumacera. While many players drop here for initial fights and great loot to progress in the match, rank pushers try and avoid these places.

Miramar 2.0 has loot distribution throughout the map. This is an upgrade from the previous map version. A rank pusher can avoid hot drops in main cities and still get plenty of loot to obtain a 'Chicken Dinner.'

3) Players cannot snake in.

With Miramar being a desert map full of terrain and valleys, players who prefer snaking have no place on the map. Since prone players in Erangel, Sanhok, Livik, or Vikendi can take a player by surprise, resulting in his death, players of Miramar are safe from that scenario.

A sniper shot from far away can knock down a prone enemy. Players in Miramar have to use covers and ridges to survive. Since rank pushers are best known for their patience and tactical gameplay, Miramar will suit them best.

