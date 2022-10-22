Why BGMI 2.2 APK and OBB download links on internet are fake

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) was an instant success as the PUBG Mobile alternative for Indian fans when it launched in July 2021. The popular BR game clocked over 50 million installs in the Google Play Store and became a constant feature on the top charts of the Apple App Store.

However, in July 2022, BGMI had a significant setback when the Government of India's MeitY blocked it, much like its original variant PUBG Mobile. Thus, despite being consistent with updates, BGMI hasn't received any new versions since July, unlike PUBG Mobile, which received the 2.2 patch in September.

Still, many Battlegrounds Mobile India users have stumbled upon the download links of the 2.2 APK and OBB. However, such unofficial links are nothing but fake and should be avoided.

BGMI 2.2 update: The reason why download links for APK and OBB files are unreliable

It is an unsaid rule that game developers or publishers make announcements before each major update launches. However, since Battlegrounds Mobile India's removal from the virtual application stores, Krafton hasn't made any announcements regarding the release of any update.

Hence, if players come across any download link for a Battlegrounds Mobile India update, like the 2.2 version, there is a 100% chance that it is fake. Moreover, such download links for 2.2 APK and OBB files will provide nothing more than malware for a device.

Any fake download links or news related to the Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.2 is a setup by various sites to get more clicks. If players can get a link to the APK and OBB files, one must avoid them as downloading content from unauthorized sources can lead to in-game suspensions.

Here's what Krafton has to say about downloading a game client from unofficial and unreliable sources:

"Please download Battleground Mobile India from the official store to play the game. Unofficial/Cracked game clients are not supported and will lead to your account being banned."

Therefore, avoiding unofficial game clients alongside hacks, scripts, or third-party gameplay boosters is essential.

Recent developments around BGMI

At the end of September, MeitY's official response regarding the BGMI ban surfaced on the internet when a Twitter user posted screenshots of the RTI (Right to Information) appeal he had filed. The answers to the application revealed that MeitY blocked Battlegrounds Mobile India at the request of officials from MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs).

The decision from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology was taken due to data-security concerns with the Krafton-backed game. The RTI response also confirmed that the publisher held a meeting with government authorities, but it reserved some details, terming them confidential.

Besides MeitY's answers to RTI questions, nothing monumental has happened as Krafton has continued to stay mum. Although there have been some leaks around BGMI's unban date, one should not expect much until official word from the publisher or developer comes out.

In the meantime, players can still enjoy Battlegrounds Mobile India or explore alternative titles that offer a similar experience.

