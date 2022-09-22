Why BGMI Lite might not be released after regular version's ban

The Government of India's decision to ban BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) seemed sudden and highly unexpected to many. The government implemented the ban on 28 July 2022, leading to the game's removal from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The ban on the game has also resulted in many hiccups for the Battlegrounds Mobile India/PUBG Mobile esports scene in the country.

Since the ban, many positive and negative statements have been made by several influencers regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's unban. Some have suggested that their fans start grinding hard in other games, while others have emphasized that the ban is temporary. However, at the moment, Battlegrounds Mobile India's return doesn't seem so certain, considering the absence of any update from Krafton.

Amid all the talk surrounding the Battlegrounds Mobile India ban, most users seem to have forgotten about Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite. It was rumored that Krafton would launch an Indian variant for PUBG Mobile Lite, similar to the main game. However, after the recent events, the launch seems highly unlikely, and fans shouldn't hope for an Indian PUBG Mobile Lite version to be released anytime soon.

The Lite version's launch seems highly unlikely after the ban on BGMI in India

The demand for Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite was strong before the ban on BGMI, but Krafton never shared any updates regarding the former's release. It seems like the Lite variant was never a priority for Krafton. However, after the ban on the Indian PUBG Mobile version, the chances of the Lite variant's launch have decreased even further.

Currently, Krafton will most likely focus on unbanning its primary game in India. Hence, it makes more sense for South Korean publishers to work on the issues with Battlegrounds Mobile India rather than announcing the release of its Lite variant release.

Gametube @GametubeI Share of Krafton fell over 9% after the BGMI removed from App store and Google Play following the India Government order.

Even if, hypothetically, Krafton launches an India-specific alternative to PUBG Mobile Lite, the chances are it will most probably meet the same fate due to its association with BGMI. Fans should understand that Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite's release will not eliminate security and privacy issues with BGMI.

Thus, fans should ideally forget about the release of the Lite version as long as Battlegrounds Mobile India is banned in the country.

The reason for Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite's demand

Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite was never launched for the Indian fans (Image via Sportskeeda)

In September 2020, both PUBG Mobile and its Lite version received a ban due to security and privacy concerns. However, the former returned to the Indian market as a rebranded Battlegrounds Mobile India, while the latter remained banned.

Hence, fans of PUBG Mobile Lite understandably started raising their demand for the game's return as Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite, which unfortunately never happened.

For the unversed, BGMI, like its global variant, PUBG Mobile, works efficiently on mid-range to high-end devices. However, low-end smartphone users cannot enjoy the gameplay of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The Lite version, on the other hand, would have provided an optimized gameplay experience like PUBG Mobile Lite.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far