Why BGMI is still working on mobile devices despite ban from Play Store

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), the India-specific PUBG Mobile variant, is officially banned by the Indian government. On 28 July, many Android users reported the sudden removal of Battlegrounds Mobile India from the Google Play Store, followed by a takedown from the Apple App Store.

A response from Google regarding the "order" for the app's removal made the ban official in India. However, players can still access the game and play matches by choosing their desired mode. It has also confused many fans regarding the implementation of the ban by the Indian government.

Aditya Kalra @adityakalra On @Reuters - a source says BGMI game of Krafton banned under section 69A of IT law, often used to ban Chinese apps due to national security concerns. Krafton shares fell 9 pct in morning trade in South Korea On @Reuters - a source says BGMI game of Krafton banned under section 69A of IT law, often used to ban Chinese apps due to national security concerns. Krafton shares fell 9 pct in morning trade in South Korea https://t.co/IaF727FFaV

The following section will try to answer why gamers can still access Battlegrounds Mobile India even after the ban.

BGMI: The reason why the game is still accessible after the ban

Battlegrounds Mobile India was taken down from the Play Store and the App Store on 28 July 2022 (Image via Krafton)

Readers should note that there is no specific reason why Battlegrounds Mobile India is still working after the ban. However, if users try to draw parallels with the Free Fire ban, they can find that Garena's BR shooter kept on operating for days even after the decision.

The same can be the case with Battlegrounds Mobile India, as it may take days for the Government of India to terminate the game's services in the country. Currently, the servers are still active in India and may remain working for a little longer.

Manish Singh @refsrc Google statement: "On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India.” Google statement: "On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India.”

Further, various reports suggest that network carriers have also implemented a ban on the game, which is another speculation as to why Battlegrounds Mobile India is still operating in the country. However, the in-game purchases have been deactivated, and users cannot purchase any UC now.

Hence, it may take some time for network service providers in India to implement a blockade on Battlegrounds Mobile India's operations in the nation. In the meantime, users can enjoy their last matches in BGMI before the game's servers get suspended.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has "allegedly" been leaking sensitive user data (Image via Krafton)

In other news, many unverified reports have hinted at a potential meeting between the representatives of Krafton (BGMI's publishers) and the Indian government are expected to hold a meeting. However, none of the parties have confirmed or denied any such development.

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official Big day tomorrow

I hope everything get resolved 🙂 Big day tomorrow I hope everything get resolved 🙂

Furthermore, the Government of India has banned Battlegrounds Mobile India in the wake of national security issues. The reason behind the ban was the alleged leak of sensitive user data to the servers in China, so the Indian government blocked BGMI under Section 69A of the Information Technology law.

What are the other popular battle royale options after Battlegrounds Mobile India's ban?

Call of Duty Mobile is a decent alternative to Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Activision)

Battlegrounds Mobile India may not work after a few days, so Indian gamers can explore some decent alternatives, which are given as follows:

Free Fire MAX Call of Duty Mobile Apex Legends Mobile New State Mobile Farlight 84

For more details about the gameplay and features of the games mentioned above, users can tap here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far