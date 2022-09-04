Why there is a low chance of BGMI Lite's release after primary variant's ban

The highly unexpected ban on BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) was a shocker for many. The Government of India implemented a prohibition on the popular game on 28 July 2022, resulting in its removal from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Furthermore, the ban halted the esports scene around BGMI in India.

While many influencers have asked their fans to move on from Battlegrounds Mobile India, some have called the ban "temporary" as they think the game's return is inevitable. Regardless of anyone's opinion, Battlegrounds Mobile India has been met with the same fate as that of famous titles like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire, at least for now.

In all chaos around the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India, many fans seem to have forgotten about BGMI Lite, which was supposed to be PUBG Mobile Lite's Indian variant. It seems highly unlikely that users will get to see the release of the Indian PUBG Mobile Lite version after the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Fans should not expect the Lite version's release after the ban on BGMI in India

Even before the Indian government implemented a ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Lite variant's release did not feel like a priority for Krafton. Post the ban on the Indian PUBG Mobile variant, the South Korean publishers are focused on getting the ban revoked by the Indian government.

In addition to it, Krafton has not mentioned (intentionally or unintentionally) anything about a potential release of the Indian PUBG Mobile Lite version. Hence, one can say that the chances of Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite's release were already bleak, and have only increased after the ban on the original Battle Royale game.

Even if players consider a hypothetical case where Krafton launches an India-specific PUBG Mobile alternative, it will most likely get banned due to its association with the BGMI brand. Moreover, the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India will not resolve the security concerns with the previous game.

It makes more sense for Krafton to keep its focus on resolving matters related to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Thus, fans should ideally forget about the release of the Lite version as long as BGMI is banned in India.

Why is there a demand for Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite?

The Indian government banned PUBG Mobile and its Lite version in September 2020. The former made a return in the Indian market after getting rebranded as Battlegrounds Mobile India, but the latter is still to make a comeback.

Thus, PUBG Mobile Lite fans were adamant about the game's return as Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite, which sadly didn't happen.

Since BGMI requires average- to high-level graphics, many gamers who dont't have optimal devices cant't support it. Thus, the Lite variant would have allowed even those with low-end devices to partake in the game and still have a good experience.

Why did the Indian government ban Battlegrounds Mobile India?

The Government of India has banned Battlegrounds Mobile India due to allegations of unauthorized data sourcing. As per the allegations, the game's servers in India were in contact with servers in China.

Thus, due to the alleged security concerns related to user data collection, BGMI was taken down from India-specific application stores. However, Krafton denied user data and privacy misuse in its official statement after the ban.

