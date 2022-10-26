Will there be a BGMI 2.3 update? Possible outcomes explored

It's been around three months since BGMI was blocked in India under Section 69A of the IT Act. Since then, fans of the game have been searching the internet looking for positive news regarding the game’s comeback in the nation.

With the PUBG Mobile 2.3 update slated for release next month and the beta version already available, many users have begun to wonder if the 2.3 update will be made available for the Indian version. The possibility of this happening is slim, given that there has been no 2.2 update so far. The new Royale Pass is yet to be released in the Indian variant as well.

The following section looks at the possibility of the BGMI 2.3 update being released.

Will BGMI’s 2.3 update be released?

Considering that the BGMI has been blocked in India, it is doubtful that players will be able to enjoy the 2.3 update next month. The situation likely won't change unless there's news regarding the game’s comeback, and there haven't been any announcements about it so far.

Users should also note that any release dates for the BGMI 2.3 update on the internet are false. Fans will have to continue playing the game with the existing features, since there won't be any new additions to the game in the near future.

At this point, the only thing that players can do is cross their fingers and hope that the game will eventually make a comeback. Despite a lot of speculation, no official announcements have been made by Krafton about the 2.3 update.

Features that players will miss out on

There are a lot of new features in the PUBG Mobile 2.3 beta. If the update doesn’t get made available for Battlegrounds Mobile India, players will miss out on the following things:

1) Aftermath 2.0 map

The main contents of the Aftermath 2.0 map are as follows:

Firearm Upgrades: Use Upgrade Crates to increase the damage of the firearms.

Use Upgrade Crates to increase the damage of the firearms. Armor Upgrades: Enhance the Armor into enhanced Vests with new Armor slots.

Enhance the Armor into enhanced Vests with new Armor slots. Energy Mechanics: Energy will heal HP after users take damage.

Energy will heal HP after users take damage. Consumables Adjustments: New First Aid Kids and Energy Drinks

New First Aid Kids and Energy Drinks New Bunkers: Several bunkers with military supplies were added. Guards protect them.

Several bunkers with military supplies were added. Guards protect them. Treasure Maps : Maps can be found in the Aftermath map, and they will mark crates in the mini-map where great loot can be found.

: Maps can be found in the Aftermath map, and they will mark crates in the mini-map where great loot can be found. Semi Truck: Semi Trucks get spawned in the map and provide excellent supplies to the players.

Semi Trucks get spawned in the map and provide excellent supplies to the players. Guard Posts: Guard posts with crates are spawned. However, like the bunkers, guards are present.

Guard posts with crates are spawned. However, like the bunkers, guards are present. Medicine Cabinet: Players can interact with these to restore their HP.

Players can interact with these to restore their HP. Recall Towers: These towers can be utilized to recall their dead teammates.

These towers can be utilized to recall their dead teammates. Shop Recall: Use Hop Tokens to recall allies using the Recall Towers.

2) Football-themed mode

Essential features of the football-themed mode include:

Map Availability: Available in Erangel, Nusa, and Livik.

Available in Erangel, Nusa, and Livik. New introductions: Golden Shoes Tactical Item, Football Throwable, Football Carnival-Themed Area, Football Air Drops, Football Cover, and Football-themed Spawn Island.

Apart from this, BGMI players will also be missing out on the features introduced in the 2.2 update.

