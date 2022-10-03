Why BGMI 2.2 update was not released?

Battlegrounds Mobile India, aka BGMI, has succeeded in capturing a significant portion of the Indian mobile gaming community, with it being the go-to game for many users. However, the battle royale title’s suspension in July stunned the entire player base. They have been waiting for optimistic news about a possible return.

A few weeks ago, the 2.2 update for the global version, PUBG Mobile, was made available for download. The patch introduced various new features, such as the unique Nusa map, modifications to Erangel, and more.

Nevertheless, fans of BGMI have been left disappointed since there has been no news regarding the release of the 2.2 update. On top of this, the RP section has been locked and no new Royale Pass will start.

This article examines why the new update was not released for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Reasons why the BGMI 2.2 update wasn’t released

Fans have had a lot of queries over the unavailability of the 2.2 update for Battlegrounds Mobile India, and they are looking for answers online. There is essentially only one logical explanation for the absence of the new edition, i.e., the game was banned by MeitY under Section 69A of the IT Act.

With the restrictions in place, developers will likely make no additional changes or additions to the game, and users will be compelled to play whatever is available. The conditions could change if the prohibition gets lifted, but there isn’t any positive news regarding it as of now.

It is clear that the BGMI 2.2 update will not be released anytime soon, leaving users with no choice but to wait for good news about the game’s return.

A possible return of BGMI

In recent times, a few well-known figures have commented on the possibility of BGMI making a comeback. Some of them include:

Shiva Nandy, CEO of Sky Esports

Since the ban, Shiva Nandy has posted multiple Instagram stories discussing his views on the return of Battlegrounds Mobile India. In September, he agreed with Scout’s earlier statement and mentioned the following in one of his stories:

“Scout might be right. The game might not come before December, but it will come for sure.”

Scout

Fans have constantly been asking the famous esports athlete and content creator about the comeback of BGMI on his live streams. In a recent one, he stated that it would take time, but the game would come back soon. He urged the players to have patience regarding the same.

Rushindra Sinha, CEO of Global Esports

During one of his live streams in late August, Rushindra Sinha was asked about the situation of Battlegrounds Mobile India. In response, he provided the following information:

"As per the internal sources, BGMI might return soon."

Nonetheless, he emphasized that he didn’t know the precise information's credibility.

Aside from all of this, a Twitter user, @godyamarajop, submitted an RTI about the game's suspension. In response, it was revealed that it was banned under Section 69A following a request from the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs).

It was also revealed that a meeting was conducted with Krafton representatives. However, it did not mention the outcome of that meeting.

