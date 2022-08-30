"As per the internal sources BGMI might return soon": Global Esports CEO Rushindra Sinha on game's India unban

BGMI's ban shook the entire Indian gaming community, and it has been in effect for over a month now. When the news of the game's suspension was first announced, fans could not believe it, but now many users have turned to other options, such as PUBG New State and more.

Nevertheless, the restrictions have hampered the development of the esports scene and the community around the game, which has left many content creators, athletes, and players heartbroken.

Rushindra Sinha, the CEO of the well-known Indian organization Global Esports, recently discussed BGMI's ban in one of his live streams.

CEO of Global Esports believes that BGMI will return soon

Timestamp: 8:38

During one of his recent live streams on YouTube, Rushindra Sinha interacted with fans regarding several topics. He was cited as saying the following in response to a question on the current status of Battlegrounds Mobile India:

"As per the internal sources BGMI might return soon."

However, he emphasized that he does not know how reliable specific information is. He went on to say that after PUBG Mobile was banned, there were weekly reports of its return, but it took almost nine months for the battle royale title to make a comeback in the country.

Fans are recommended to wait for news to be provided from Krafton (Image via Garena)

Consequently, it is strongly suggested that fans exercise patience and wait for formal word regarding the comeback of Battlegrounds Mobile India to be communicated by Krafton. Even while there is a likelihood that the game will be brought back, nothing can be said for sure until and unless official information is revealed.

Apart from Rushindra Sinha, other prominent individuals in the game's community have also dropped hints about the possibility of BGMI's return. A few of them include:

Towqeer Gilkar

Towqeer Gilkar, the co-founder of Stalwart Esports, stated that the game could return sooner than the community expected and that a very positive meeting had occurred between some important people.

Read the complete statement by Towqeer Gilkar here.

Shiva Nandy

The Instagram story of Shiva Nandy dates back to 15 August (Image via Instagram/@shivamarvelnandy)

The CEO of Skyesports, Shiva Nandy, gave fans his word that BGMI would definitely be making a comeback. A few weeks ago, he had stated the following in reference to the return of the battle royale game:

"100% the game will be back. Believe in the process."

Content creators such as Ghatak and Maxtern have dropped mysterious tweets about Battlegrounds Mobile India's comeback on their Twitter handles as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman