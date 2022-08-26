"The game will be back sooner than you expect": Stalwart Esports co-founder believes BGMI's ban will end soon

Co-founder and owner of Stalwart Esports, Towqeer Gilkar, spoke about BGMI's unban in a recent Instagram live session. He also uploaded a story mentioning the same.

As he is a renowned individual who has connections with the game's developers, many are convinced that his words regarding the game's return are true. Towqeer's recent remarks have created a huge buzz in the Indian gaming community. He said:

"The game will be back sooner than you expect. There was a very good meeting that happened between some important people. I was there and we tried to collaborate and put some personal efforts into it and it went really good. So most probably it will be back soon."

Stalwart Esports' co-founder Towqeer Gilkar's comments on BGMI's return to Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Towqeer Gilkar recently went live on his Instagram handle and was joined by many of his fans. While he spoke about a variety of topics, many were eager for him to provide an update regarding BGMI's return. Responding to their enquiries, he mentioned that the game would likely make a comeback to virtual stores within a month:

"I think in less than a month."

He then elaborated on the matter. Towqeer said that the BR title would be available in virtual stores very soon.

He also mentioned that a meeting was held by the concerned authorities, and several important personalities (including him) attended it. According to him, everyone put in their best effort with the goal of bringing the game back. Since the meeting ended on a positive note, he believes that the game will be back soon.

In the Instagram live session, he also talked about GodLxSTE’s future plans as he urged players to keep playing the game.

Snippet showing Towqeer Gillkar's recent Instagram story (Image via Instagram/towqeergilkar)

Towqeer also posted a story on his popular Instagram handle that hinted at the game's return. In the story, he mentioned that someone had previously enquired about the chances of the game's comeback, and he replied saying that he was 80% certain. However, after the meeting, he has bumped up the odds of BGMI making a comeback to 95%.

His Instagram story has reassured players and fans of Battlegrounds Mobile India who hope to see the game making a comeback in the near future. However, it remains to be seen when the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will give the green light on BGMI's return.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish