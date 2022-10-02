BGMI 2.2 update OBB download links on internet: Real or fake?

Every PUBG Mobile update is followed by the release of a new game version for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The PUBG Mobile 2.2 update was launched in mid-August; however, there are no specifics regarding the new version of the Indian variant owing to the ban.

Regardless, there has been a profusion of download links for the latest Battlegrounds Mobile India update on the internet, leaving the audience absolutely perplexed. They are now beginning to question whether or not these links are genuine and whether they should try downloading files from them.

The following article thoroughly examines the 2.2 update OBB download links' reliability.

How reliable are the BGMI 2.2 update download links?

The links have been spread across the internet (Image via Sportskeeda)

Many websites and content creators have spread false information to the community regarding the availability of the Battlegrounds Mobile India's 2.2 update. They have basically stated that the new version has been distributed and supplied a link to download the APK and OBB files.

It is important to emphasize that all of these links are phony and will never, under any circumstances, operate. This is because the update has not yet been made available for the Indian version of the game. The battle royale title is still running on the same content in the 2.1 update.

Hence, we can conclude that the BGMI 2.2 update OBB download links on the internet is 100% fake and must be avoided.

Gamers should also be aware that downloading unauthorized game files may put their devices at risk due to the possibility that these files contain viruses or malware. Utilizing them may result in data loss as well as other issues, which could lead to poor device health.

Why hasn't the BGMI 2.2 update been released?

The update hasn't been released due to the ban on the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

There has been a constant search in the Battlegrounds Mobile India community to find answers regarding the 2.2 update. It is essentially understood that the new version has not been released due to the ban being imposed on the game.

Moreover, there is a good chance that BGMI will not receive any more in-game content updates until the existing prohibition scenario surrounding the game gets resolved somehow. Fans have no option but to wait for further news from Krafton.

As a result, users must be content with what is currently available and should not expect significant changes unless there is news of unbanning.

Statement of popular personalities about BGMI ban

Scout

In a recent livestream, Scout stated that he hopes BGMI will return; however, this will not occur soon. Precisely, he stated:

"Even I want BGMI to come back, but it isn't going to come back now. It will take time, but it will come back soon."

Towqeer Gilkar, Stalwart Esports' co-founder

The co-founder of the famous organization Stalwart Esports had mentioned these lines in his Instagram livestream back in August:

"The game will be back sooner than you expect. There was a very good meeting that happened between some important people."

Kuldeep Lather, Village Esports CEO

Kuldeep Lather, the CEO of Village Esports, mentioned that the game is coming back. His tweet around the matter stated:

Kuldeep Lather @Kullthegreat BGMI is definitely coming back.

When & what form is not known. BGMI is definitely coming back. When & what form is not known.

Aside from that, he had previously tweeted that it would be easier for the game to return in a completely new application with no data transfer. However, this would imply that users would lose their existing IDs and have to start from scratch.

