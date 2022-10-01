BGMI's 2.2 update: Will it get a release date?

The Indian gaming community was taken by surprise when the Government of India banned BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) in July. Since then, there has been no positive news about the game's potential return, and fans have been waiting for further updates from Krafton.

Since the 2.2 version has been live in the global version of the game for the past few weeks, players are wondering whether or not it will be made available for BGMI. However, the likelihood of this happening is extremely low, leaving users with no choice but to wait.

This article provides a detailed look at the uncertainty surrounding the release of the BGMI 2.2 update.

Will BGMI's next 2.2 update be released soon?

In light of the BGMI ban in India, it is pretty doubtful that players will receive the 2.2 update of the game. At the moment, there are no release dates for the new version.

Renowned YouTubers like Lucky Man and Classified YT have also claimed the same, leaving fans completely heartbroken. They also mentioned that players would have to continue playing the existing game modes as a result of the update not being released.

Furthermore, the fact that the RP section has been locked and no new RP has begun adds to the questions and uncertainty surrounding the 2.2 update.

Apart from this, the re-addition of Cycle 3 Season 7, despite Krafton's clarification that it was a typo, left fans baffled. Many people believe that the C3 S7 is still operational and that the in-game notice was simply a marketing gimmick.

Now, given the inaccessibility of the new patch, players will be unable to experience the wonderful features introduced to the global version, such as the Nusa map, adjustments to the Erangel map, weapon changes, and more.

Download links for the BGMI 2.2 update are fake

Several content creators and internet websites claim to offer download links for the Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.2 update. All of these links are fake, since the update has not yet been issued for the Indian version of the game.

Users should proceed with caution, and they are strongly advised against downloading the game's APK from any third-party sites, since doing so might pose a risk to their device.

Response to RTI about BGMI's ban

This is one of the latest events that has transpired in relation to the game's ban. An RTI was submitted by a Twitter user who goes by @godyamarajop, and the response clarified MeitY's (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) stance on the suspension of BGMI.

The response revealed that the battle royale title was banned under Section 69A of the IT Act after a request made by the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs). The response to the RTI also disclosed that a meeting with Krafton representatives was held. However, it did not specify the minutes of the meeting.

