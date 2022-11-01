Will BGMI make a comeback in India? Hints, rumors, reactions, and more

The previous week, the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) completed its three months, and fans are still looking for answers regarding the game's return. Krafton did issue a statement on the matter initially, but in the last few months, nothing positive has come out of their side.

The Indian government's response to an RTI (Right to Information) appeal did confirm a meeting between concerned authorities and Krafton representatives. However, the confidentiality around the details was maintained by government authorities, and everyone is unaware of the game's future.

Therefore, the question regarding BGMI's return remains relevant even after more than three months.

No signs of BGMI's return as Krafton keeps mum on the current scenario

It is important to note that BGMI was not the only game that MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) blocked in India. PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire are the notable names that have received bans in the country due to data security concerns.

Therefore, after considering the case of the previously banned game, communication from Krafton's side became crucial. At the moment, the game's return seems impossible as neither PUBG Mobile nor Garena Free Fire got unbanned in India.

PUBG Mobile did make a return as Battlegrounds Mobile India, while Free Fire's absence was compensated by its MAX variant. Publishers/developers have continued to keep mum on the game's future, and the unban seems impossible at this stage.

However, the only piece of optimism that has kept Battlegrounds Mobile India's fanbase hopeful is the game servers, which are still online. Although the game hasn't received any patch updates, developers have added new guides in events, which are also available in the support section of the game's website.

Therefore, the only thing that players can do is wait for more hints or announcements from Krafton regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's unban. Otherwise, they can forget about their favorite game and explore other notable options in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Rumors, hints, and reactions on BGMI's comeback

In August 2022, rumors about the game's return were making the rounds. However, at this stage, rumors have also died down with the interest of many fans. Still, many stakeholders, influencers, and esports personalities have commented on the game's return to India.

Popular Indian tech YouTuber Technical Guruji provided a leak from his sources claiming that BGMI's return is on the cards and that it might get unbanned by the end of 2022. Here's a quote from Techincal Guruji from the 12th episode of his WTF (Weekly Tech Focus) series:

"This news (unban date) is my favorite one for today as we have all been waiting for Battlegrounds Mobile India's return for a long time, and finally, we have a date. BGMI might make a comeback by the end of 2022 in a fresh avatar."

Some of the famous esports personalities in India were also involved in commenting on Battlegrounds Mobile India's return. Skyesports CEO Shiva Nandy has already commented multiple times by expressing some optimistic speculations regarding the game's unban.

"Since a lot of them are texting me often, I cannot reply to everyone individually. I will post soon about everything you are asking when it's materialized. But don't panic. Scout might be right. The game might not come before December, but it will come for sure."

In one of his Instagram stories, Shiva even suggested that the game's return might happen around December 2022. Similarly, Ghatak, another famous esports influencer, said in one of his livestreams that the game would take some time, but will make a return. However, he didn't tell fans about any unban date.

"Just take a chill pill, man. Do not worry; the game will return. You guys will become happy after the game's return, so chill. It will take time, so I will not comment on that."

Piyush "Spero" Bathla, a well-known caster, said the game's comeback is likely to occur after December 2022. However, Spero also reminded gamers not to believe any leaks as no one is aware of any unban date due to the confidentiality of the matter.

"The talks around the game's return are going as many expect the comeback to happen after December. I am also on that boat. I think BGMI isn't going to return before December."

Besides the personalities mentioned above, many other influencers commented on the matter, but no one shared anything concrete related to BGMI's future in India. Thus, questions surrounding the Krafton-backed game's comeback have yet to be answered to date.

