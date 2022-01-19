X Spark Scout's BGMI ID, stats, subscribers, F/D ratio, and more in January 2022

BGMI has emerged as one of the most downloaded and played action games on mobile devices. The game has become one of the primary sources of entertainment for gamers in India. The rise in the battle royale's popularity has resulted in the rise of many Esports superstars.

Tanmay "Scout" Singh is a renowned Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports player. A pioneer of the game, Scout is also a popular streamer and content creator. Scout is known for his insane sprays and DMR actions, making him one of the best all-rounders in the game.

Everything about professional BGMI Esports player and streamer XSpark Scout

BGMI ID and IGN

Battlegrounds Mobile India provides every player with a distinguishable ID through which they are identifiable in the game. Scout’s ID is 5144286984.

Players in the BGMI community are popular by their in-game names (IGN). Scout’s IGN is GOMLUMON.

Seasonal Stats

Despite staying busy playing matches in scrims and tournaments for the team he owns, Team X Spark, Scout has played matches in Cycle 2 Season 4 of the game. Scout is placed in the Diamond IV tier with 3357 points.

Snippet showing X Spark Scout's stats in the new Cycle 2 Season 4 (Image via Krafton)

He has played 12 classic matches this season and has won 3. He has also reached the top 10 in 8 matches and accumulated 104 finishes in the process. He has dealt total damage of 16712.1 with an F/D Ratio of 8.67. Sparks of brilliance were seen in his gameplay when he killed 22 players in a single game, dealing the highest damage of 2591.

Subscribers

Apart from streaming and uploading gameplay videos on BGMI, Scout takes part in several other mobile and PC games competitions, streaming them live on YouTube. His dedication towards gaming has resulted in a growth in the number of subscribers on his YouTube channel. Currently, his channel, sc0ut, has over 4.27 million subscribers.

