Zgod's BGMI ID, stats, rank, YouTube earnings, and more (March 2022)

Abhishek "Zgod" Choudhary stands as the epitome of hard work and dedication in the BGMI gaming community. Although he didn't possess sharp skills at the beginning of his Esports career, his daily grind helped him climb through the ranks.

He was in the main lineup of GodLike Esports, which became the first team to represent India in the PMGC 2021.

He is also a popular YouTuber who interacts with his audience and plays games whenever he comes live.

Details about BGMI professional player and streamer Zgod

BGMI ID and IGN

The player base of Battlegrounds Mobile India is massive. Therefore, in order to distinguish one from the rest, players are provided with a unique ID in the game. These IDs can be searched for to send friend requests or for in-game popularity. ZGod's unique ID is 5153118886.

His players can also search for him using the in-game name (IGN) - GODLzgod. GodL in his moniker stands for the team he represents, GodLike Esports.

Stats

Zgod's presence in the Tier 1 custom scrims and tournaments can be seen on a regular basis. He represents either of the two lineups backed by GodLike esports.

This gave him scarce time to play classic matches in the recently concluded C2S4. However, he still managed to reach as high as the Ace Dominator tier, accumulating 5718 points in the process.

Snippet showing Zgod's stats in the recently concluded Cycle 2 Season 4 (Image via Krafton)

Zgod has played 319 classic BR mode matches this season and won Chicken Dinners in 47. He has reached the top ten in 175 games. He has even managed a total of 348447.4 damage with an average damage of 1092.3. Furthermore, Zgod has maintained a staggering F/D ratio of 6.12 with 1953 total finishes to his credit.

28 most finishes and 4071 damage dealt in a single match was his best performance in Cycle 2 Season 4.

YouTube Earnings

Zgod is one of the best players in the Indian gaming community. As a result, he is also listed amongst the highest-earning players in the country. Furthermore, he also owns a YouTube channel, ZGOD GAMING, which currently has more than 407K subscribers. Through his channel, he earns a decent amount of money per month.

Based on the stats given by Social Blade, Zgod has earned between $91 and $1.5K in the last 30 days from his YouTube channel.

