Big Ramy predicts 2022 Mr. Olympia top 4 with Ronnie Coleman, puts himself on top

Mr. Olympia 2022 is here and defending champion Mamdouh ‘Big Ramy’ Elssbiay has his eyes set on the prize. Predicting the top 4 finishers at the competition, the Egyptian placed himself on top.

Two-time Mr. Olympia Big Ramy was in conversation with bodybuilding legend Ronnie Coleman when he backed himself to defend his title at the event. Making his predictions for the competition, the Egyptian bodybuilder said that he will win it and will be followed by Hadi Choopan.

Here are Big Ramy’s top 4 picks for Mr. Olympia 2022:

Big Ramy Hadi Choopan Brandon Curry William Bonac

Emphasizing the competition, Mamdouh ‘Big Ramy’ Elssbiay said that it was difficult to predict the outcome. Dubbing the event one of the most exciting ever, the reigning champ said that he’ll have tough competition from Hadi Choopan and Brandon Curry.

Speaking on the Nothin But A Podcast with Ronnie Coleman, he said:

“I don’t like to talk about myself, but I can say for the other people. I can say Hadi [Choopan], he will be fine. And also Brandon [Curry] — he will be dangerous. It’s the most exciting show I think in the history because I think nobody knows who is going to win.”

He added:

“Nobody knows who will be on the stage in the best condition. As for Nick [Walker] and Hunter [Labrada] — I love those guys. There’s a lot of guys. I don’t like to change my diet after the shows for two months. I change the diet after the two months. I love to be in shape all the time.”

Interestingly, Ramy also threw in Derek Lunsford’s name in the conversation. The defending champion said that the American could be a “very dangerous” opponent.

He said:

“I can say he [Derek Lunsford] will be dangerous, very dangerous if he comes in shape. From some of the videos I saw, he needs to keep the size. The game is not [all about] that. It’s more important to come in shape. I believe Hany Rambod is smart. He will bring him in good condition. If he does that, he will be in the top six for sure.”

It is pertinent to note that Big Ramy comes into the competition as favorite to win it. Several experts, including bodybuilding icon Jay Cutler, have backed the Egyptian to successfully defend the title for a time in a row. If he manages to win Mr. Olympia, Ramy will tie Sergio Oliva and Frank Zane for three titles.

Big Ramy throws spotlight on Andrew Jacked and Michal Krizo

Mamdouh ‘Big Ramy’ Elssbiay, who called this year’s Mr. Olympia the “Most Exciting Show in 20 Years”, also called for attention on Slovakia’s Michal Krizo and Andrew Jacked.

He said:

“I can’t [be] thinking about eight or 10, or nine, I don’t think like that. I think step by step, year by year. I have to be better this year… We have plenty of guys. There are 20 guys who could be fighting for number one through 10. Yes, I believe myself that I can be number one but also in that aspect, those [other] people are working hard.”

He added:

“… I don’t like to say who can beat that one or the other, because it’s always close between them. Brandon [Curry] or William [Bonac] and all the new people who could step in line — Andrew Jacked… Michal Krizo. I talked with Dennis [James] yesterday. It’s the most exciting show in 20 years.”

Mr. Olympia 2022 will take place at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA from December 15 to 18.

