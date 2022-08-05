How did 'Brazilian Hulk' die? Bodybuilder inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger dies aged 55

Brazilian bodybuilder and TikTok star Valdir Segato aka 'Brazilian Hulk' died on his 55th birthday on July 26 in Ribeirão Preto, southeast Brazil. Segato, who injected himself with oil for bigger muscles, was famous for his unnatural muscles formed by prolonged usage of Synthol injection. He was often called the 'Brazilian Hulk' due to his muscles.

Valdir Segato called himself 'Valdir Synthol' on social media and had used potentially fatal injections of Synthol for years. Despite known health risks like strokes and infections, the body builder used large amounts of the substance to gain huge biceps, pectorals and back muscles.

The bodybuilder was reportedly rushed to the hospital after he suffered breathing issues and that was where Valdir Segato passed away. However, the exact cause of Segato's death was never revealed.

While many believe that the bodybuilder died due to excessive use of Synthol injections, this too cannot be confirmed. Abuse of Synthol injections into muscles does cause complications and thus, people have linked his death to the same.

How did Valdir Segato die?

While no official confirmation is available on how Valdir Segato died, one of his neighbors confirmed that he suffered from breathing issues. Moisés da Conceição da Silva, who lived next door to the bodybuilder, told Brazil’s Globo news that Segato lived alone. da Silva said that Segato rented a property near his family’s house and had distanced himself from friends and family.

According to da Silva, Segato reached out to him asking for help on the day of his death and added that the bodybuilder complained about shortness of breath. He was later taken to a medical facility, where he collapsed.

Meanwhile, Brazilian web portal Universo Online (UOL) reported that Segato's body was buried in Bom Pastor Cemetery just a day after his death. Therefore, it is likely that no autopsy was done.

Brazilian Hulk’s Synthol use

Segato was a construction worker. The 'Brazilian Hulk' was inspired by bodybuilding legend Arnold Schwarzenegger and abused oil to become like his inspiration.

Segato’s body blew up and he reportedly had 23 inches of biceps. He was also known as ‘the monster’ on the streets. Segato was proud of his nicknames.

It is pertinent to note that Segato’s Synthol use was extremely excessive. Synthol consists of a mixture of oil, benzyl alcohol and lidocaine that bulks up muscles.

However, medical reports state that there are a number of side effects of the product. These include nerve damage, oil embolic of the pulmonary, occlusion of the pulmonary artery, myocardial infarction, cerebral stroke and infectious complications.

The Brazilian Hulk, who had 1.7 million followers on TikTok, often used Synthol in the gym. He was reportedly hooked on to substance and has even shared videos of him injecting himself with the substance online. He shared videos of his unnatural body transformation on his social media handles.

It is pertinent to note that Segato was warned of amputation, nerve damage and muscle disfigurement by doctors in the past. However, the bodybuilder continued using Synthol. As a result, Segato’s body became weak, despite having large cosmetic muscles.

