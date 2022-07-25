What happened to Jerry Ward? Tributes pour in as iconic bodybuilder dies aged 46

Famous bodybuilder Jerry Ward passed away on Friday, July 22, at the age of 46. The news of his death comes shortly after he had complained about pulling his left rib while carrying luggage. As of now, the official cause of death remains unknown.

The news of his death was revealed by bodybuilding promoter Gary Udit, who wrote on Instagram:

“Sadly we lost a terrific friend today with the passing of Jerry Ward. Jerry died suddenly last night. He was here in Pittsburgh commenting on the Live Stream of the NPC Teen, Collegiate and Masters Nationals. In the NPC and IFBB PRO LEAGUE over the years Jerry was an excellent competitor, judge, expediter, head judge and PPV commentator.”

In his Instagram post, Udit also highlighted Jerry Ward's exceptional knowledge of bodybuilding and spoke about how he was liked by everyone who met him.

Jerry Ward had suffered a rib injury, which worsened after using a massage chair

Jerry Ward's cause of death remains unknown (Image via libsrsmelly/Twitter)

Dave Palumbo of Rx Muscle revealed that Ward had initially complained about pulling his left rib. He also mentioned that the injury might have been caused by hauling luggage to where he was staying for some time due to his work commitments.

According to Palumbo, Ward used a massage chair but the rib issue worsened after that.

Ward was suggested by one of his friends, Rich, to consult a physician about his injury. However, he tried to ignore the problem and chose to sleep it off. When Rich texted him to remind him about his live stream show on July 23, he was informed by Gary Udit that Ward had passed away.

It has not been disclosed if Ward’s injuries had anything to do with his death. Further details are expected to be out soon.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Ward became a familiar name online due to his bodybuilding skills and his role as a commentator. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

SQUIRREL TESTO 🐿💪🩸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @tommy_razzel RIP Jerry Ward a wealth of knowledge in the bodybuilding scene RIP Jerry Ward a wealth of knowledge in the bodybuilding scene

Marc Lobliner - IFBB Pro @MarcLobliner My entire life will be dedicated to carrying on the memory of Jerry Ward, a man who loved me for no reason other than he was a good man and he believed in me. RIP Jerry. My entire life will be dedicated to carrying on the memory of Jerry Ward, a man who loved me for no reason other than he was a good man and he believed in me. RIP Jerry.

Chuck Callesto @ChuckCallesto BREAKING REPORT: Famous Bodybuilder and NPC/IFBB Pro Judge “Jerry Ward” DIES SUDDENLY at Age 46...



WHY ARE SO MANY PEOPLE DYING YOUNG... BREAKING REPORT: Famous Bodybuilder and NPC/IFBB Pro Judge “Jerry Ward” DIES SUDDENLY at Age 46...WHY ARE SO MANY PEOPLE DYING YOUNG...

Dr. James E. Olsson @DrJamesOlsson Legendary Bodybuilder Jerry Ward, Dead "Suddenly" at 46...



Thought he had "pulled a left rib"...



He was in Pittsburgh commentating on the Live Stream of the NPC Teen, Collegiate and Masters Nationals.



"His knowledge of the sport of Bodybuilding was unparalleled."



- The Sun uk Legendary Bodybuilder Jerry Ward, Dead "Suddenly" at 46...Thought he had "pulled a left rib"...He was in Pittsburgh commentating on the Live Stream of the NPC Teen, Collegiate and Masters Nationals."His knowledge of the sport of Bodybuilding was unparalleled."- The Sun uk

Dain @dainluke Dammit man, not Jerry. So many bodybuilders and retired bodybuilders have been passing away over the last few years, but I can't believe Jerry Ward has died. Without Jerry's videos I wouldn't have been able to accomplish a tenth of what I have in my short time doing this. Unreal. Dammit man, not Jerry. So many bodybuilders and retired bodybuilders have been passing away over the last few years, but I can't believe Jerry Ward has died. Without Jerry's videos I wouldn't have been able to accomplish a tenth of what I have in my short time doing this. Unreal.

Who is Jerry Ward? Everything we know

Apart from being a bodybuilder, Jerry was famous for his YouTube channel which had around 155,000 subscribers. He was also the owner of a supplement brand and ran a successful personal training program called Bios3 Training. He gained recognition for being an outspoken commentator in the field of sport and gave detailed information about the events.

Jerry was a recent commentator for Gary Udit’s 2022 NPC Teen, Collegiate, and Masters National in Pittsburgh, PA. He had also posted a video on YouTube a few hours before his death.

Despite being a well-known personality, Ward did not have a Wikipedia page because of which details about his date of birth, parents, and educational background remain unknown.

Ward is survived by his wife, Erin Merritt.

