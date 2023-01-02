“Celebrating wins” – Arnold Schwarzenegger to facetime subscribers to ‘pump them up’ during workouts

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former bodybuilder-turned-actor-turned-politician, has earned four Mr. Universe championships and seven Mr. Olympia titles.

Fans' favorite Arnie is very active on his social media platform. He often takes to his social media to announce upcoming events or gigs. He recently posted on his Instagram to announce that he is going to pick three people for their actions and provide them with several perks.

He wrote:

"My team told me external rewards really make people stick to new habits. So I'm going to offer a big one. I am going to pick 3 of you who complete all of your actions for 30 days and give you lifetime access to my upcoming fitness app for free, and I'm going to FaceTime you to pump you up and congratulate you on completing your daily actions. You just need to be subscribed to my daily email and reply to it with the subject line "Celebrity Wins" and include a screenshot of the tasks you tracked for the last month. On February 15, so people have a week or two to get going, my team will go through the celebration replies and draw one of you for me to Facetime and set it up."

Is Arnold Schwarzenegger planning something?

Whenever the term bodybuilding comes up, everyone thinks of one man, Arnold Schwarzenegger. The former bodybuilder has not only tried his hand at acting but also at various other things such as politics, business, and philanthropy.

Schwarzenegger recently took to his Instagram handle to hint at fans about his upcoming fitness app. He said that he would FaceTime with the subscribers to pump them up during the workouts. He may have retired from professional bodybuilding but his love for the fitness arena is not yet finished.

Schwarzenegger's life

The second child of Gustav Schwarzenegger and his wife Aurelia, Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger was born in Thal on July 30, 1947. Police Chief Schwarzenegger's father served the community.

When Schwarzenegger's football coach led his squad to a nearby gym in 1960, Schwarzenegger started lifting weights. He decided against playing football for a living when he was 14 years old.

In 1966, while staying at Bennett's house, Arnold Schwarzenegger got the chance to meet Reg Park, his childhood hero, who later became his mentor. As a result of his preparations with him, Schwarzenegger won the title for the first time in 1967, at the age of 20, becoming the youngest Mr. Universe ever.

In 1968, at the age of 20, Schwarzenegger moved to the US, knowing little English. Under Joe Weider's guidance, he trained at Gold's Gym in Venice, Los Angeles, California. At the age of 23, he won his first Mr. Olympia competition in New York, beginning with a string of seven victories.

In 1970, when Arnold Schwarzenegger was selected to play the lead part in Hercules in New York, he finally realized his dream of transitioning from bodybuilding to acting. His accent in the movie, given the stage moniker "Arnold Strong", was so strong that his lines had to be modified after filming.

In 1976, Stay Hungry was the movie for which he received the Golden Globe for New Star of the Year - Actor. After the movie, he never looked back and settled himself as an action superstar in Hollywood.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was also the 38th governor of the state of California from 2003 to 2011.

