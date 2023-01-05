Derek Lunsford is one of America's most-famous bodybuilders today. The 2022 Mr. Olympia silver medalist is known for his exemplary physique and arguably has the best conditioning in the game come competition time. Legendary bodybuilding coach Hany Rambod has famously coached Lunsford.

Rambod turned 48 on the 4th of January 2023 and was publicly wished by his student, Lunsford, on the social media platform Instagram. Lunsford posted a compilation of his best interactions with Rambod and accompanied it with a heartfelt wish. Part of the message read:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! @hanyrambod, What a blessing you’ve been in my life. I’m so grateful God brought us together. "

Lunsford training under the guidance of Rambod (Image via Evogen Nutrition)

Lunsford's message to Rambod

The excerpt above is just the beginning of the bodybuilder's message to his coach. The message continued, describing the relationship the two have developed. Lunsford described their relationship as more than just that of a coach and an athlete. He also emphasized that Rambod has changed the bodybuilder's life!

Lunsford mentioned in the post that Rambod's dedication to his athletes' improvement is second to none and that the coach 'leads by example' and exuberates positivity. He finally told his coach that he should try and enjoy his birthday and that everyone around him knows that he is always thinking about others. Lunsford's message opened the public's eyes to the type of relationship the two share. It is indeed wonderful to see!

Rambod's legacy

Hany Rambod is a notable figure in the sport of bodybuilding. His coaching success is so unparalleled that he earned the nickname 'The Pro Creator' in the bodybuilding circle! In his career, he has coached athletes to 22 Mr. Olympia titles across the following divisions: Mr. Olympia, Ms. Figure Olympia, 202 Olympia, 212 Olympia, Classic Physique, and Physique Olympia.

Among the champions on his roster are names that are some of the most successful in the sport. These include six-time winner Phil Heath and four-time winner Jay Cutler in the Men's Open, Olympia 202 winner Kevin English, Men's Physique Olympia winner Jeremy Buendia, and Nicole Wilkins and Jenny Lynn in the Figure Olympia.

In last year's edition of the competition, he coached Chris Bumstead, arguably the most famous bodybuilder in the world right now, to a title in the Classic Physique. The winner of the Men's Open, Hadi Choopan, and second-place finisher Derek Lunsford also train under Rambod's guidance!

Lunsford's career so far

Lunsford began his Mr. Olympia journey in 2017, competing in the 212 division of the event. In his first run at the most prestigious event in the sport, he finished in fifth place. In the next two years, Lunsford gradually climbed the ladder and managed two consecutive second-place finishes.

In 2020, many believed the 212 division would be Lunsford's to claim. However, he fell out in the finals and finished fourth. In 2021, his dream of being named the 212 Mr. Olympia finally came true. Quickly after, he announced his move to the Men's Open.

In 2022, competing in his first-ever run at the Men's Open, Lunsford established himself in the big leagues with a stunning second-place finish behind Hadi Choopan.

