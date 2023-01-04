“Now that’s conditioning” – Fans react to Derek Lunsford’s ‘incredible’ poses at the gym

Lunsford has quickly become a staple name in the world of professional bodybuilding. In 2022, competing for the Mr. Olympia title, Lunsford finished in second place behind Iran's Hadi Choopan. The American achieved this feat in his first ever run in the Men's Open division of the event. With a bright future ahead of him, Lunsford looks like he is going to be a problem for the other athletes on the stage.

Lunsford celebrated the arrival of the new year with old habits. In an Instagram post, he showed off his best poses just two weeks after the 2022 edition of Mr. Olympia.

Two weeks after the conclusion of the most prestigious bodybuilding competition in the world, Lunsford sees no time to slack off. The American looks like he has been hitting the gym every day since his second-place finish at the competition. In the video, Lunsford is seen posing to show off his massive hamstring, glutes, and back. He perfectly displays the two mandatory poses in professional bodybuilding: the back lat spread and the back double biceps.

Fans on the social media platform were quick to react to the video. The vast majority of the comments lauded Lunsford on his dedication to the sport and were awestruck by his physique.

Image via Instagram/@dereklunsford_

One of the comments came from a famous US-based diet, health and nutrition coach Dave Palumbo. It read:

"Now that’s conditioning"

Conditioning is an important aspect of bodybuilding. It refers to the overall leanness of the body and the particular leanness of the muscle groups in question. Good conditioning makes the muscles look sharper and more angular, giving the body a more aesthetic look.

There is no question that Lunsford looks like a force of nature. One Instagram user mentioned that the American bodybuilder's physique is literally a goal for them. One more pointed out the fact that Lunsford's glutes are one of the most aesthetic in the game.

Image via Instagram/@dereklunsford_

Lunsford, along with Choopan, were the only two competitors in the 2022 Mr. Olympia to score in the teens. Lunsford finished with a score of (Eight/Nine):17 and Choopan finished in first place, just four points ahead of the American with (Seven/Six):13. Nick Walker, who finished third with (15/17) 32, was not even close to the top two competitors.

One fan, reacting to the video, made it clear that they strongly believe Lunsford is going to be the next Mr. Olympia.

Image via Instagram/@dereklunsford_

Lunsford's professional career

The 29-year-old bodybuilder first competed in the Mr. Olympia competition as part of the 212 in 2017 where he finished in fifth place. The next two years saw him finish in consecutive second places. His gradual rise in the big leagues was halted by a fourth-place 212 finish in 2020. However, Lunsford made a strong comeback to win the 212 in 2021.

After his victory, he made a decision to move to the Men's Open and finished second in his first ever attempt. The future looks bright for the star bodybuilder.

