“Work hard for fifth” – Fans react to Chris Bumstead winning 2022 Mr. Olympia Classic Physique Title

The 2022 Mr. Olympia competition saw some of the most competitive performances from the athletes. After witnessing four days of astonishing physiques, it is safe to say that this year's competition was one of the best Olympias in recent years.
The Mr. Olympia title was grabbed by Iranian bodybuilder Hadi Choopan as he finally got his hands on the Sandow trophy. Although his victory in the Men's Open is the most financially significant one (prize money of $400,000), Canadian Chris 'CBum' Bumstead made history once again after his fourth consecutive victory in the Classic Physique Olympia.
With a massive following of 12.8 million on Instagram, he is by far the most popular bodybuilder today. His global fanbase lauded him for his victorious run on Twitter, and one fan even went as far as to say:
"Work hard for fifth"
Olympia Classic Physique victory - The reactions
Being the most popular bodybuilder today comes with the tag of global love. CBum was lauded as the greatest of all time (GOAT) by many on Twitter, under his post that read "The fourth came home".
Bumstead is globally loved for his attitude and his motivational videos, helping many young people reach their potential. His posts on all his social media platforms and his videos on YouTube are mostly geared towards building discipline and teaching lifting techniques.
Many of his fans took to the platform to congratulate the now four-time Classic Physique champion, who is also widely considered to be the people's mentor.
Bumstead's fans made sure they conveyed the message properly. They mentioned how CBum is an inspiration to many. 'El Mejor te amo' translates to 'The best I love you'. The love the Canadian athlete receives from his fans can be attributed to his work ethic. CBum is not only a bodybuilder, he is an entrepreneur, who lives up to his words of how hard work can take one to greater heights.
One fan recalled the time he met CBum when he had already made up his mind that the Canadian lifter would be the four-time champ!
Brazilian athlete Ramon "Dino" Rocha Queiroz put up a great fight against Bumstead and finished the competition in second place. Brazilian fans were obviously supporting Dino, but there was no denying that CBum was deserving of the title.
Many of the fans reiterated that they did not even consider anyone else for the championship spot and it was a given that Bumstead would win the Classic Physique Olympia.
One user made it clear that the only competition was for second place and that the winner's spot was not even up for grabs.
Cbum's career
The Canadian legend began his bodybuilding journey at the age of 14 when he entered the gym to improve his physique for his love of various sports. This sparked his love for bodybuilding. He met fellow Canadian lifter Iain Valliere, who saw his potential and coached him to his first professional competition in 2016 at the IFBB North American Championships. Bumstead won his first professional competition and started building an online presence.
What followed was an absolutely monsterous performance at the Classic Physique Olympia in 2019. His dominance was on display earlier this week and only one question remains: Will he do it a fifth time?