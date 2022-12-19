“Work hard for fifth” – Fans react to Chris Bumstead winning 2022 Mr. Olympia Classic Physique Title

The 2022 Mr. Olympia competition saw some of the most competitive performances from the athletes. After witnessing four days of astonishing physiques, it is safe to say that this year's competition was one of the best Olympias in recent years.

The Mr. Olympia title was grabbed by Iranian bodybuilder Hadi Choopan as he finally got his hands on the Sandow trophy. Although his victory in the Men's Open is the most financially significant one (prize money of $400,000), Canadian Chris 'CBum' Bumstead made history once again after his fourth consecutive victory in the Classic Physique Olympia.

With a massive following of 12.8 million on Instagram, he is by far the most popular bodybuilder today. His global fanbase lauded him for his victorious run on Twitter, and one fan even went as far as to say:

"Work hard for fifth"

Olympia Classic Physique victory - The reactions

Being the most popular bodybuilder today comes with the tag of global love. CBum was lauded as the greatest of all time (GOAT) by many on Twitter, under his post that read "The fourth came home".

Bumstead is globally loved for his attitude and his motivational videos, helping many young people reach their potential. His posts on all his social media platforms and his videos on YouTube are mostly geared towards building discipline and teaching lifting techniques.

Many of his fans took to the platform to congratulate the now four-time Classic Physique champion, who is also widely considered to be the people's mentor.

Privileged 🅳octor. @daktari95

My mentor

U deserve the winning @c_bumstead Congratulations my friend

Bumstead's fans made sure they conveyed the message properly. They mentioned how CBum is an inspiration to many. 'El Mejor te amo' translates to 'The best I love you'. The love the Canadian athlete receives from his fans can be attributed to his work ethic. CBum is not only a bodybuilder, he is an entrepreneur, who lives up to his words of how hard work can take one to greater heights.

Dustin Rouse @DustinSpazRouse @c_bumstead LETSSSS GOOOOOO!!!!!!!! The dedication, hard work,persistence,his love for the sport, his fiancé soon to be WIFE!! This dude is an inspiration to so many and deserves it on so many levels. So excited for you man!! Now let’s enjoy this one!!!! @c_bumstead LETSSSS GOOOOOO!!!!!!!! The dedication, hard work,persistence,his love for the sport, his fiancé soon to be WIFE!! This dude is an inspiration to so many and deserves it on so many levels. So excited for you man!! Now let’s enjoy this one!!!!

Corey Mr. Sknfitt Dunn @smoovetalent @c_bumstead Congrats big guy! This was definitely your year again. You've been putting in the work relentlessly! Your time is now! @c_bumstead Congrats big guy! This was definitely your year again. You've been putting in the work relentlessly! Your time is now!

Kory @Kory502_513 you keep me motivated and this only adds fuel to the fire. @c_bumstead Congratulations brother! Well deservedyou keep me motivated and this only adds fuel to the fire. @c_bumstead Congratulations brother! Well deserved 😎 you keep me motivated and this only adds fuel to the fire. 💪

One fan recalled the time he met CBum when he had already made up his mind that the Canadian lifter would be the four-time champ!

Tsandoval @titosandoval84 @c_bumstead @c_bumstead That day at @CrunchGym NYC, I knew I was sharing the cable machine with the 4th times champion. Congrats to this beast, and thanks for all the inspiration @c_bumstead That day at @CrunchGym NYC, I knew I was sharing the cable machine with the 4th times champion. Congrats to this beast, and thanks for all the inspiration @c_bumstead https://t.co/sXFQ3FS3z8

Brazilian athlete Ramon "Dino" Rocha Queiroz put up a great fight against Bumstead and finished the competition in second place. Brazilian fans were obviously supporting Dino, but there was no denying that CBum was deserving of the title.

Chuq Lapada🇧🇷🇧🇷 @Chqw_



🤝🏻 @c_bumstead Congrats Champs! Dino made a great job, but yours was perfect, your poses, your physique improvements, everything was just Flawless. One more time, you seemed unbeatable this year.🤝🏻 @c_bumstead Congrats Champs! Dino made a great job, but yours was perfect, your poses, your physique improvements, everything was just Flawless. One more time, you seemed unbeatable this year.🇨🇦🤝🏻🇧🇷

lucas, 26. @_lucascidade @c_bumstead Congratulations, CBUM, Brazilians admire your work in sport a lot, you deserve it!!! We need a content with Ramon Dino!! @c_bumstead Congratulations, CBUM, Brazilians admire your work in sport a lot, you deserve it!!! We need a content with Ramon Dino!!

Many of the fans reiterated that they did not even consider anyone else for the championship spot and it was a given that Bumstead would win the Classic Physique Olympia.

One user made it clear that the only competition was for second place and that the winner's spot was not even up for grabs.

Shaheem K K @Shaheem_kk @c_bumstead The question was always about who will finish second. There was no doubt about who will be the champion. You play your own league. Congratulations champion @c_bumstead The question was always about who will finish second. There was no doubt about who will be the champion. You play your own league. Congratulations champion

aldi @serpinutz @c_bumstead Its not fair i mean you're too dominating in the stage this year @c_bumstead Its not fair i mean you're too dominating in the stage this year

Cbum's career

The Canadian legend began his bodybuilding journey at the age of 14 when he entered the gym to improve his physique for his love of various sports. This sparked his love for bodybuilding. He met fellow Canadian lifter Iain Valliere, who saw his potential and coached him to his first professional competition in 2016 at the IFBB North American Championships. Bumstead won his first professional competition and started building an online presence.

What followed was an absolutely monsterous performance at the Classic Physique Olympia in 2019. His dominance was on display earlier this week and only one question remains: Will he do it a fifth time?

