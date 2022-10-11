Did someone pay $150K for a session of personal training by Arnold Schwarzenegger?

Who wouldn't want the legendary bodybuilder-turned-Hollywood star-turned-former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger as their personal trainer? Well, it would probably cost an arm and a leg as Arnold might be the most expensive personal trainer in town, but imagine being personally trained by one of the best bodybuilders of all time and doing some good while you are at it.

Take a guess from the fact that recently he worked out two crews that each paid him $150,000. It is important to note that the money was being raised for a good cause. He made an appearance at the Gold's Gym in Venice, which became famous all thanks to him. He also made good on a charity auction at his home.

The funds collected from the exbortitant auction were raised for After-School All-Stars, a foundation started by Arnold 30 years ago in 1992. The organization provides free and comprehensive after-school programs and exercise for 100,000 kids in 60 cities across the US.

The winner of the auction was Morris Flancbaum who bid $150,000 to get some good workout in from the Terminator himself. The crowd watched as Flancbaum and his sons got some tips from Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Another group also bid the same whopping amount of $150,000 to be trained under Conan the Barbarian himself.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has enjoyed an illustrious career in bodybuilding that won him the Mr. Olympia title seven times, a flourishing acting career that earned him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and several successful business ventures. He has worn many hats, but his love for fitness has never died down.

Sylvester Stallone also attends Arnold Schwarzenegger's auction event

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone in 2009 (Image via Getty Images/Donald Miralle)

Several superstars also joined Arnold Schwarzenegger in supporting his incredible charity. The iconic 'Rocky', Sylvester Stallone, showed up to the auction to support Arnold's cause.

Along with Stallone, Danny DeVito and Dolph Lundgren also made an appearance. The cast of Arnold Schwarzenegger's new Netflix series, FUBAR, also came to show their support.

Apart from workouts, Arnold also offered a bunch of his clothes, but the most exciting part is yet to come. The most thrilling prize came when Arnold also offered a ride in his tank.

In an Instagram post, Arnold Schwarzenegger announced that the auction had raised over $5 million for the After-School All-Stars foundation. He thanked the donors for their contributions and also added what the program had achieved so far. He wrote:

"We raised over 5 million dollars last night for @afterschoolallstars. Thank you to all of our donors. I started this program with a vision of keeping kids safe and growing between 3-6pm, but we couldn’t serve 100k kids in 60 cities without you."

After-School All-Stars recently opened a school program in Uvalde, Texas at the request of the city. And it took only 45 days to get the program up and running. This is truly such good news for everyone in the community.

The proceeds from this auction will hopefully enable newer avenues to launch for children. More and more kids should get access to such developmental and learning programs.

Poll : 0 votes