“Everyone has their style” - Bodybuilding icons Ronnie Coleman and Jay Cutler train together

Ronnie Coleman and Jay Cutler, the two most successful bodybuilders of all time, were seen working out together on Jesse James West's YouTube Channel.

The famous bodybuilders and their host then proceeded to the closely seated rows. Jesse James West came to Cutler to get a solution to his inquiry since he was intrigued about the many methods that individuals use to perform this workout. Cutler said,

“Everyone has their style though. I mean I couldn’t train how Ronnie trains. I’m sure he looked at some of my training thinking if that doesn’t work.”

Ronnie Coleman and Jay Cutler workout together

Ronnie Coleman is one of the finest bodybuilders in the sport's history. Along with Lee Haney, he is the Mr. Olympia winner with the most victories (eight in total). Coleman has a noteworthy winning streak that lasted from 1998 to 2005. During this time, he was very competitive with up-and-coming opponent Jay Cutler, who continued to push Ronnie year after year without giving up.

At the 2006 Olympia, Jay Cutler eventually ousted Ronnie, and he went on to win the competition three more times in 2007, 2009, and 2010. Both of them are still well-liked characters in the bodybuilding profession and have successfully adapted to the social media era.

At the 2021 Arnold Classic, Ronnie Coleman received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his enormous contributions to the sport. Although retired, Ronnie Coleman and Jay Cutler are not quite finished. They demonstrate that comradery outlasts competition.

For a specific session, the group made the decision to replicate Jay Cutler's workout. Lat pulldowns were performed at the beginning of the workout to train the back muscles. Ronnie stated that he often performed 15 repetitions in each set. But for this specific session, he completed 20 repetitions.

The three then sat in rows on the lever machine that were supported by their chests. While his bodybuilding career was at its height, Ronnie said in jest that he never performed workouts of this nature.

With a good mindset, Ronnie, Jay, and Jesse completed many strong sets of this exercise. Then, to train the biceps, they performed dumbbell curls. The three finished the training session by performing this as the last exercise of the day.

The overall workout

Lat Pulldown

Close Grip Seated Rows

Chest-Supported Seated Rows

Dumbbell Curls

Ronnie and Jay list their favorite body areas to work out

While most individuals dread working out their legs at the gym, Ronnie selects them as his favorite body component to workout. It is not unexpected that he has attained a degree of achievement that is unattainable by the majority of individuals.

The leg and back, according to Cutler, are his favorite and most difficult body areas to train in. Despite this, he believes them to be the most rewarding. According to Cutler,

“I hated training arms. They’re my least favorite.”

A couple of the most renowned names in the bodybuilding world are Ronnie Coleman and Jay Cutler. It is endearing to watch them work out together and relive their competitive days.

