“The best to ever do it” – Fans react as Ronnie Coleman gets emotional re-watching his win at the 1998 Mr. Olympia

Every gym guy uses the catchphrase "Lightweight baby." And who was the first to say this? The eight-time Mr. Olympia champion, Ronnie Coleman!

'The King' recently shared an Instagram post about his reaction to watching his first Mr. Olympia win in 1998. One fan reacted to the post, writing:

"The best to ever do it!"

Via Instagram

Fans react to Ronnie Coleman's emotional reaction on his first Mr. Olympia win

Ronnie Coleman is the most successful Mr. Olympia winner, tied with Lee Haney with eight wins. Coleman ultimately lost his winning spree to Jay Cutler in 2006.

Coleman recently shared an Instagram post announcing the release of his new reaction video YouTube channel. In the caption, he wrote:

"My Raw Emotional Reaction to seeing myself win the 1998 Mr. Olympia. I get choked up every single time I watch this clip and wanted to share my thoughts and memories from that day with you all in this Reaction Video."

Fans were quick to comment on his recent Instagram post. One fan commented that Coleman is his favorite bodybuilder:

"My all time favourite body builder king RONNIE."

Several other fans showered praise on the bodybuilder:

"Living Legend! Then and now."

Via Instagram

"You Sir are a LEGEND. You created a body people dream of. Unless your Jay cutler, he had nightmares You created a legacy. Yea buddy!"

"King."

Via Instagram

"You are the best 'king' YEAH BUDDY."

"Thank you for the Memories big bro ronnie Colman 8."

Via Instagram

"You are the eternal king in my heart."

"You were and are the most repentant."

Via Instagram

"Just shows how REAL this man is and all he gave to his mission."

"Ur the King!"

Via Instagram

Ronnie Coleman reacts to his first-ever Mr. Olympia win

In 1998, when 'King' Coleman was nothing but an amateur, nobody believed he would go on to win eight Mr. Olympia titles.

In his most recent YouTube video, Coleman shared that every time the announcer called out a name, he felt it was his. By the time the last two were left, Coleman was very anxious but tried controlling his emotions. He said,

"I'm real anxious. I'm happy. I'm trying not to show it [emotions]. Because I know they're getting ready to call my name. And when they said, Nasser [El Sonbaty], I freaked out a little bit in my mind. Because I knew, I was second! I'm like, I don't know how? I... I was so overjoyed."

Pausing after announcing the third-ranked name, Ronnie Coleman said that it was the 'longest pause' of his life.

"This was the longest pause in my life. And... when he said Flex, I.. I [was] like Peter made a mistake. I [was] like you know, I said to myself, 'He didn't make mistakes'. And I pointed my brain, 'That's my body'. and I went down, I don't really remember Flex saying nothing to me, I don't remember! I remember going down."

Poll : 0 votes