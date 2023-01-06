"He has the best-looking upper body" - Michal Krizo says Brandon Curry deserved higher than 4th at Olympia

Michal Krizo Krizanek is an IFBB professional bodybuilder from Slovakia. He made his Mr Olympia debut during the recently concluded 2022 edition. Many had expected him to finish in the top 10 at the 2022 Mr Olympia in the Open division. But Krizo could only achieve the 12th position.

The IFBB Pro Bodybuilder spoke about meeting his rivals at Mr Olympia. He also stated his belief that Brandon Curry deserved to be placed higher. The video is titled 'Krizo and the Olympic RIVALRY & Press Conference' and was posted yesterday.

"Brandon Curry (was the most interesting bodybuilder on the 2022 Olympia stage). We did talk a little bit yeah. He is a fan of newcomers. He even asked for a photo together you could see posted on Instagram. And even when I saw him, I really liked his physique. I saw him placing higher than fourth. But the conditioning wasn't spot on. But he has the best-looking upper body in my opinion, round and beautiful."

The Slovakian bodybuilder claimed that Brandon Curry has the best-looking upper body. He then spoke about Iain Valliere and Blessing Awodibu.

"But everyone was cool - even Iain Valliere, who I thought was a d**k, he was super cool. Blessing (Awodibu) - we had a long conversation with Blessing. When he jumped on the stage during the press conference and went before me, I was rolling on the floor laughing. Unfortunately, he finished last at the show. It didn't work out for him, but he knew it wasn't good."

Michal Krizo claims that Awodibu said that he is not just a bodybuilder but also a showman. The IFBB Pro bodybuilder further talked about Awodibu.

"He made it more interesting because the press conference has never been this boring. The two of us made it interesting. I thought there would be chairs like it used to be, everyone would be seated next to each other in a row, each with a mic being passed, Bob would be asking the questions. Now, we're just backstage and he called us out."

Looking at the events mentioned by Krizo, it looks like he had a great time on his debut at Mr Olympia.

Michal Krizo shares his opinion about Derek Lunsford and other bodybuilders at Mr Olympia

Michal Krizo also spoke about Derek Lunsford and the other competitors in the 2022 Mr Olympia.

"Yeah (Derek Lunsford) looked good. He was hard from the back too, harder than Hadi Choopan but not from the front. Compared to Choopan, he was soft from the front. I kind of liked James Hollingshead but he's also a giant.

"Patrick Johnson also looked pretty good. He (Nick Walker) always (posting his progress), he's crazy, you see. But him too, totally different in person than to the internet. I mean his personality. Awesome too. No issue. He was doing his own thing. Didn't care about anybody."

The Slovakian bodybuilder had some words of praise for Patrick Johnson, James Hollingshead, and Nick Walker. Michal Krizo also claimed that he thinks that the 2022 Mr Olympia lineup was weaker than the 2021 Mr Olympia lineup. But he also appreciated that it was one of the best lineups in recent years.

The IFBB Pro Bodybuilder stated that the 2022 Mr Olympia was not like the ones in 1990s. Michal Krizo termed the 90s as the golden age. He will be looking forward to the 2023 Mr Olympia and will be targeting a top-10 finish.

