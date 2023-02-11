“He can fix the fullness part” - Milos Sarcev says Big Ramy can beat Nick Walker at 2023 Arnold Classic

Milos Sarcev is a seasoned bodybuilding coach who has a track record of developing some of the greatest IFBB Pro League athletes in the world.

With less than four weeks until the competition, Sarcev spoke with Muscular Development on their YouTube channel about the physiques of the top contenders for the 2023 Arnold Classic. He also talked about Mamdouh Big Ramy Elssbiay beating Nick Walker at the upcoming event:

"He’s [Mamdouh Big Ramy Elssbiay] going on the [2023 Arnold Classic] stage – the only guy he lost to was Nick Walker. I’m sure that he’s going there for redemption. He believes he can fix the fullness part."

Milos Sarcev comments on Big Ramy's retribution

Giles Thomas interviewed Milos Sarcev, who was candid about whether Big Ramy could resolve the issues that prevented him from competing at the 2022 Olympics. He also looked closely at a possible fight between Samson Dauda and Nick Walker.

"Ramy is super competitive in those front poses if he does them correctly, side poses, 100%. Then, there was that back double biceps that was problematic because of the lower lat insertions and that cannot be fixed."

Like many other seasoned athletes, Milos Sarcev insisted that Big Ramy would not be written off before the 2023 Arnold Classic. The Egyptian native, he said, is among the "top five in the world," but Samson Dauda has the skills to beat him in March.

Ramy has had intravenous stem cell procedures to get his body ready for another demanding bodybuilding competition. Elssbiay responded well to the therapy, according to Ramy's doctor, who had recently treated Fouad Abiad, and she thinks he looks better than before. Ronnie Coleman will be fixed by Dr. Khan so that the legendary bodybuilder may once more walk unaided.

As the annual Arnold Sports Festival nears, Ramy and his trainer have kept any changes to his physique a secret.

According to Milos Sarcev, Elssbiay's new stem cell therapy will aid in his preparation for his rematch with Nick Walker at the 2023 Arnold Classic.

2023 Arnold Classic - Preview

After the dust settled following the Olympia competition last year, the Men's Open hierarchy suffered significant modifications. At the conclusion of the competition, former 212 athletes Derek Lunsford and Hadi Choopan took first and second place, respectively, while Big Ramy, the previous winner, dropped to fifth.

However, the Arnold Classic, which will be held from March 2 to March 5 in Columbus, Ohio, has taken center stage on the bodybuilding calendar.

The 35th annual Arnold Classic's official field of participants was made public in January. Blessing Awodibu and Charles Griffen withdrew a day after this declaration, prompting the IFBB to enact new regulations regarding athletes who withdraw from invitational final participant lists.

The prize money for the Men's Open winner was boosted by the Arnold Classic organizers to an astounding $300,000, which is just $100,000 less than what Olympia pays its Open class victor. Nick Walker, Andrew Jacked, and Patrick Moore consequently added their names to the list. Unexpectedly, Elssbiay also announced that she had entered the competition.

Poll : 0 votes