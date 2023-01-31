4 bodybuilders focusing on 2023 Mr. Olympia by skipping Arnold Classic

After the 2023 Arnold Classic increased its prize pool, a lot of bodybuilders jumped in to join the roster.

Nick Walker, Andrew Jacked, and Big Ramy announced their participation in the second-most prestigious bodybuilding competition.

However, even after seeing the prize money hiked to $300,000, there are a few bodybuilders who are set to skip the 2023 Arnold Classic to prepare for the 2023 Mr. Olympia.

Derek Lunsford, Blessing Awodibu, Chris Bumstead, and Hadi Choopan are a few names on this list.

Bodybuilders skipping the 2023 Arnold Classic to prepare for the 2023 Mr. Olympia

Here is a list of a few bodybuilders who are all set to skip the 2023 AC.

#1 Chris Bumstead

Reigning Mr. Physique Olympia, Chris Bumstead created history after winning four consecutive Olympia titles in the 2022 competition.

The Canadian bodybuilder, who has undoubtedly enjoyed the finest four years of his career, is keen to maintain his throne as the ruler of the Classic Physique.

Due to the same reason, Chris Bumstead has decided not to compete in the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic.

In a recent Q&A session, Bumstead discussed the forthcoming Arnold Classic and explained why he would not be vying for the title. He wants to win as many Olympia titles as possible to build a legacy, and Arnold Classic is not his priority.

#2 Derek Lunsford

A former 212 Olympia Champion, Derek Lunsford, performed admirably at Mr. Olympia last year. He came in second place, narrowly behind the winner, Hadi Choopan.

According to Samir Bannout, Lunsford's participation could spice things up if he competes in the 2023 Arnold Classic.

However, whether Lunsford will compete in the forthcoming 2023 AC or not was cleared in a recent The Truth podcast with his coach Hany Rambod.

But Lunsford clarified why he was not competing and discussed why he decided to skip the event.

Lunsford said that Rambod has asked him to focus on 2023 Mr. Olympia. He added that all the decisions were made with the consent of his wife, and both of them decided to skip the competition for further improvement.

#3 Blessing Awodibu

Initially, Blessing Awodibu was part of the final roster for the 2023 Arnold Classic. But he took his name off to concentrate on 2023 Mr. Olympia.

Blessing Awodibu had great expectations going into the 2022 Mr. Olympia. Awodibu was considered a legitimate dark horse candidate who may put on one of the best performances of his career onstage in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Instead, Hadi Choopan received his long-awaited moment of triumph as the victor, while Awodibu was placed outside the top 15.

Blessing Awodibu announced through an Instagram post that he is opting out of the 2023 Arnold Classic to work on his body for the 2023 Mr. Olympia.

#4 Hadi Choopan

Bodybuilder Hadi Choopan had a great 2022 Mr. Olympia. He won the competition to be crowned the new Mr. Olympia champion, dethroning two-time Mr. Olympia champion Big Ramy.

However, as per Olympia's rules, the winner of Mr. Olympia directly qualifies for next year's competition.

Up until now, Hadi Choopan has not announced his participation in the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic. He will most likely not compete in the second-most prestigious bodybuilding competition.

Choopan is definitely looking to reign as the Mr. Olympia champion for as long as possible, so it is very evident that he will be taking a break to prepare for the 2023 Mr. Olympia.

