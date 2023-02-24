“He’s a big guy who trains hard” – Ronnie Coleman believed Big Ramy could remain Mr. Olympia for ‘next three to four years’

Ronnie Coleman, along with Lee Haney, is the most successful Mr. Olympia competitor in history. So far, no other bodybuilder seems to go even close to the mark of eight Olympia wins.

About four months ago, even before 2022 Mr. Olympia, Coleman shared his thoughts on two-time Olympia champion Big Ramy in the seventh episode of his YouTube show Ask Me Anything.

He said:

"I got a lot of respect for Big Ramy because he’s a big guy who trains hard, works hard, [and] is truly dedicated to his craft."

Back then, Ronnie Coleman believed that Big Ramy could go on to win 'three or four' more Olympia titles.

He said:

"I think he’s probably going to be the Mr. Olympia for the next at least three to four years [because] nobody out there [to] catch him on size. He’s just too far ahead of everybody right now."

Unfortunately, Big Ramy disappointed Coleman and a lot of other veteran bodybuilders with his poor outing in 2022, Mr. Olympia. However, Ramy is ready to compete in the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic.

Despite his fifth-place finish in the last event he competed in, he seems very confident about reclaiming his glory.

The 2023 Arnold Sports Festival will also include Ronnie 'The King' Coleman. On February 15, 2023, the Arnold Sports Festival's official Instagram account posted the announcement in an Instagram post.

Ronnie Coleman's early life

Early in his childhood, Coleman struggled with poverty and needed a job at Domino's Pizza to make ends meet. When he joined the Texas Arlington Police Department, he was able to create a brand new profession for himself.

At the age of 24, Coleman was introduced to bodybuilding by Brian Dobson, an amateur bodybuilder and proprietor of the MetroFlex gym.

Dobson saw Coleman's potential and gave him a free gym membership with one stipulation: Coleman had to train for contests under his supervision. When Coleman seized the chance, history was made.

After receiving instructions from Dobson, Coleman competed in his first amateur bodybuilding contest in 1990, taking home the heavyweight and overall Mr. Texas titles.

Coleman, a 26-year-old, went on to defeat his mentor, Dobson, who had also participated in the competition. After winning the Canadian Pro Cup in 1995, Coleman became a successful professional.

Coleman's struggle to win his first Olympia title

As a young professional, Ronnie Coleman found it incredibly difficult to get to the big levels. His sixth-place finish in the 1996 Mr. Olympia competition was the best result in his first five competitions.

Coleman brought the heat to the stage after startling everyone by winning the 1998 competition by defeating opponents like Kenneth Wheeler, Nasser El Sonbaty, and Kevin Levrone. After that, Ronnie Coleman went on a winning spree and won eight straight Mr. Olympia crowns.

He and Lee Haney easily won the competition, making him the most successful Mr. Olympia ever. His successful campaign earned him the moniker "The King." He was also the first bodybuilder to win the Arnold Classic with Mr. Olympia in the same year in 2001.

