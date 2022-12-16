How much did Mamdouh Elssbiay make by winning Mr. Olympia? Exploring bodybuilder’s net worth

Famous Egyptian bodybuilder Mamdouh Elssbiay, also known as Big Ramy, is a two-time Mr. Olympia champion. He is among the top bodybuilders in the world.

Big Ramy started bodybuilding after visiting the gym in his early years and is still the best in the business. Ramy, born on September 16, 1984, in Alexandria, Egypt, worked as a fisherman in Kuwait. He has had two marriages.

Mamdouh Elssbiay's net worth

Mamdouh has achieved fame and wealth as a bodybuilder thanks to his skill and labor. As a bodybuilder, professional trainer, fitness trainer, business owner, and Mr. Olympia winner, Mamdouh Elssbiay has accumulated a sizeable wealth.

According to idolnetworth.com, Mamdouh Elssbiay has a net worth of $8 million. Following his Mr. Olympia victory, Big Ramy received a $400,000 reward, increasing his wealth.

He was only the second Arab bodybuilder to receive the honor since the competition's inception in 1965. Samir Bannout, popularly referred to as 'The Lion of Lebanon,' won the title in 1983.

Elssbiay also augments his income by representing several protein syrups and supplements as a brand ambassador.

Early life

Mamdouh Mohammed Hassan Elssbiay was born in Al-Sebea, Kafr El Sheikh, Egypt, on September 16, 1984. He is from Baltim in the Kafr El-Sheikh Governorate's Burullus district. Elssbiay is the last-born child of his parents and comes from a huge family of 10 individuals, including six brothers.

Elssbiay was raised in a modest household. They were employed as fishermen in the Burullus Center settlement of Al-Sebea.

Elssbiay was a fisherman by trade, but upon the encouragement of his brothers, he entered the bodybuilding world. But before he became interested in bodybuilding, he participated in the village school's football team.

Mamdouh Elssbiay's career

Only three years after starting his training, Mamdouh Elssbiay earned his ace card by taking home the general championship at the 2012 Amateur Olympia in Kuwait City.

When Big Ramy started working out at Oxygen Gym in Kuwait in 2010, he weighed 200 pounds. By the time he took the stage at the Amateur Olympia Kuwait 2012, he had topped the scales at 286 pounds and was crowned the winner.

By 2013, Big Ramy had won the New York Pro, where he made his IFBB Pro debut.

Big Ramy started the year off in March 2019, coming in third place behind Dexter Jackson, who was 50 at the time, and William Bonac, who had finished first in the Olympia the year before and would go on to win the Arnold Classic.

Later in 2019, he came up to the USA ahead of time to prepare and be viewed by past Pro/Trainer Dennis James, who declared on the PPV that he and Ramy put hefty accentuation on posing, posing, and more posing.

As others blurred and gasped for breath throughout the challenge, Ramy appeared to separate himself from the group. We saw Big Ramy was first in the position and last to leave.

Big Ramy, who weighed 290 pounds, was prepared and tidy from the first vote to the last, starting as far in advance of the others as was feasible.

The intense battle to determine the 2020 Olympia Division Champions featured many surprises and upsetting moments. Despite the epidemic that hit every industry in 2020, Mamdouh Elssbiay emerged as the Mr. Olympia champion. He later went on to defend his title in 2021.

