How rich is Big Ramy? Net worth of the bodybuilder explored

Egyptian bodybuilder Mamdouh Elssbiay, commonly known as Big Ramy, is one of the best bodybuilders of recent years. He is a two-time Mr. Olympia champion, having won the tournament in 2020 and 2021.

As a bodybuilder, professional trainer, business owner, and two-time Mr. Olympia winner, Big Ramy has amassed an enviable amount of wealth. In his first Mr. Olympia title win, he was awarded a whopping $400,000.

He also endorses several brands and companies such as protein shakes and other supplements. German American Technologies also recently announced signing him, and he is supported by KO Squad.

He is also sponsored by Red Rex Brand, Smilodox, Schiek Sports Inc., Pro Tan, and Panatta. His net worth can be approximated at $10 million.

After Samir Bannout in 1983, Big Ramy is only the second Arab bodybuilder to win Mr. Olympia. However, he could not complete a hat-trick as he was dethroned in the recently concluded 2022 edition of the competition.

Hadi Choopan dethrones Big Ramy

Hadi Choopan (Image via Gannikus)

Iranian bodybuilder Hadi Choopan scored a thundering victory at the 2022 Mr. Olympia held in Las Vegas, Nevada. 2020 and 2021 champion Big Ramy had promised his fans another win, but Choopan had other plans.

After third-place finishes in 2019 and 2020, and a fourth-place finish in 2021, Choopan had a phenomenal breakthrough as he put forth a masterclass in size, conditioning, and esthetics.

Meanwhile, Big Ramy failed to get his conditioning right and, according to popular opinion, looked weak in the back and triceps.

30 bodybuilders took part in this year's Mr. Olympia. Ramy finished in fifth place and was awarded $35,000.

He took to social media to promise to get back. He posted a video with the caption:

"We will never give up. I will be back."

Hadi Choopan expressed his support as he commented with two heart emojis:

"You are the best my brother."

Derek Lunsford and Nick Walker ended up in second and third place and were awarded $150,000 and $100,000 respectively.

